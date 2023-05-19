WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs has announced $2,528,951 in fiscal year 2023 Technical Assistance Program grant funding that will support and benefit the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Technical Assistance Program grant awards totaling $2,528,951 will be awarded to the territorial government or non-government organizations as follow, with one project being funded in collaboration with the Bureau of Reclamation towards funding water resilience.