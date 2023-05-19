WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs has announced $2,528,951 in fiscal year 2023 Technical Assistance Program grant funding that will support and benefit the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Technical Assistance Program grant awards totaling $2,528,951 will be awarded to the territorial government or non-government organizations as follow, with one project being funded in collaboration with the Bureau of Reclamation towards funding water resilience.
• $655,423 to the Fire Service for Emergency Response Vehicles
• $300,000 to the Bureau of Information Technology for a Business Process Improvement Technology Solutions project
• $200,000 to the Office of the Governor to facilitate project programming for the Commemoration of 175 Years of Emancipation in the Virgin Islands
• $60,000 to the Department of Planning and Natural Resources for the National Historic Register Boundaries Update for the Catherineberg-Jockumsdahl-Herman Farm District project.
• $658,050 to the Virgin Islands Architecture Center for Built Heritage and Crafts, Inc. for the VIAC Capacity Building Initiative program
• $296,500 to the Virgin Islands Water & Power Authority for Water Distribution Training
• $62,010 to the Ocean Foundation for developing outreach programs and mentoring youth at the Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge.
• $296,968 to the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation for a project with the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority to improve the Sustainability of Water Resources in a Changing Climate through Estimations of Groundwater Recharge on St. Croix.