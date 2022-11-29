In a few days, some V.I. government retirees will open their mailboxes to a little something extra from the Government Employees Retirement System, according to GERS Administrator/CEO Austin Nibbs at a board meeting on Monday.
The annual V.I. Lottery Bonus for fiscal year 2021 and an additional net bonus were paid this week, Nibbs told GERS trustees. The bonus of $126.30 — less federal withholding of $28 — was issued to 7,260 retirees. Beneficiaries of deceased retirees will receive their net payments follow due diligence protocol.
Monday’s meeting, via Zoom and streaming live on YouTube, was originally rescheduled from Nov. 17, but there was no quorum.
Discussions at Monday’s meeting centered on member agencies’ contributions, and results of a recent independent audit of the pension system and GERS-owned real estate developments.
Nibbs also discussed a refund to eligible system members following Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s signing into law, on April 11, legislation now known as Act 8560. The act repealed the additional 3% of salary that GERS members had to pay in to the system.
Members with 30 or more years who have paid the additional 3% after April 11, are eligible for a refund. Notably, the refund is not retroactive prior to the April 11 date.
Nibbs’ report noted that as of Oct. 28, the V.I. Water and Power Authority had an outstanding employee contribution of S1.3 million, as well as an outstanding employer contribution of $7.4 million.
S.B. Company, LLC, of Owings Mills, Maryland, performed the audit of GERS’ fiscal year ending September 2021. The “generally good report” found no evidence of fraud, or material weaknesses, according to CPA Graylin Smith, who led off the review of the findings.
“The audit took a little longer than normal,” Smith said. The additional time was due to the firm’s first-time engagement for GERS, and Smith lauded the agency for the full cooperation from the management team.
However, the findings also highlighted the possibility of risk of misstatement or misappropriation due to unreconciled discrepancies identified between the subsidiary and general ledgers, according to Smith.
Areas identified for improvement included the system’s financial reporting and actuarial information, and information technology, which was characterized as “old” and “limited” and propped up with manual procedures to overcome shortfalls.
The firm recommended more timely general ledger reconciliation, noting it found accounts receivable, accrued expenses and escrow accounts without review for several years.
The report also emphasized the importance of a current appraisal of Havensight Mall, arguably the GERS’ most valuable real property. The most recent appraisal was five years old.
Nibbs also noted that the agency had received permits from the V.I.Department of Planning and Natural Resources and that demolition of “Warehouse 3 and Michael’s storeroom” had commenced. The work required requiring erection of a safety fence. At its October meeting, it was revealed that the demolition of the hurricane-damaged warehouses would make room for a hotel. At the time of the discussion. Nibbs said that demolition would begin as soon as the necessary permit is obtained, and that the hotel development is in the Coastal Zone Management permitting process.
On Monday he reported that Haven Development has engaged with DPNR in pre-application talks about a proposed hotel in advance of a CZM hearing date.
Discussions also centered on the long-awaited opening of Agave restaurant, with projects including patio awning and signage coming under Havensight Mall’s management and tenant review.
Nibbs reported that My Girlfriend’s Closet celebrated its grand opening at the mall, across the breezeway from the U.S. post office. The shop, features Virgin Island’s women’s designer apparel, footwear and accessories and providing opportunities for networking and supporting other women in business.
In other business, Nibbs reported that GERS is engaged in talks with the St. Thomas Historical Trust to create a museum space in the historic West Indian Co. headquarters.