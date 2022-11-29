In a few days, some V.I. government retirees will open their mailboxes to a little something extra from the Government Employees Retirement System, according to GERS Administrator/CEO Austin Nibbs at a board meeting on Monday.

The annual V.I. Lottery Bonus for fiscal year 2021 and an additional net bonus were paid this week, Nibbs told GERS trustees. The bonus of $126.30 — less federal withholding of $28 — was issued to 7,260 retirees. Beneficiaries of deceased retirees will receive their net payments follow due diligence protocol.