International Coastal Cleanup hosts Salt River Bay Clean-Up next week

Thanks to the efforts of volunteers, V.I. beaches are a little cleaner.
Over the weekend, about 30 people showed up at Hull Bay to scrub the beach of trash; and on Thursday, volunteers will be turning their attention to St. Croix.
As part of the International Coastal Cleanup, volunteers are sought for an hour-long cleanup event at 10 a.m., Thursday, at Salt River Bay on St. Croix.
Virgin Islands coordinator Howard Forbes said the primary focus of the coastal cleanup is to collect data.
Most cleanup efforts in the territory “just remove the garbage, which is great, but don’t always collect data in terms of what are we finding, how much,” Forbes said. “We want to make sure with cleanup efforts there is an emphasis to collect data because that data in turn supports natural resource management and different policies and frameworks.”
The organization has been collecting coastal cleanup data since 1986 and he said the data is pivotal for recognizing “some pretty interesting” trends Forbes.
For instance, “the top ten items found are pretty consistent every year. And metal bottle caps, cigarette butts, beverage bottles both plastic and glass, are always in the top.”
“If you notice, it is not the things that our government is pushing to ban like the plastic bag and straw,” Forbes said.
Adults and children alike are welcome to attend Thursday’s cleanup, and any students attending will receive five logged community service hours.
Volunteers are advised to bring a reusable water bottle with them.
In addition to volunteers, members of Black in Marine Science are expected at the cleanup. The group is on island to network with the community and attract youth to their marine program.
According to the organization’s mission statement, it “aims to celebrate Black marine scientists, spread environmental awareness and inspire the next generation of scientific thought leaders.”
“We have a trash problem in the territory and beach cleanups aren’t the magical solution but they are one way to attack the problem from a multitude of ways that we try,” Forbes said.