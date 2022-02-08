Federal agents conducted a sting operation on St. Thomas that ended in two arrests and the seizure about 190 pounds cocaine and a gun at a house in Frenchtown, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court.
Yefri Martinez Herrera and Kelly Bruney were arrested Thursday and made their initial appearance Friday.
The arrests are the result of a monthslong sting operation by federal agents using information from a confidential source.
Bruney is identified as the alleged leader of a drug-trafficking organization that distributes cocaine throughout the Caribbean, and Herrera is described as a cocaine “broker” connecting suppliers and buyers, according to court records.
An undercover officer arranged to purchase 200 kilograms of cocaine Thursday, but Herrera said he only had 86 kilograms available, but could obtain more that day, according to the affidavit.
The undercover officer asked Herrera to meet at a public location to discuss business, but Herrera refused and said that “he had problems with the law due to his involvement with human smuggling in which one of his passengers drowned,” according to the affidavit.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Martinez Herrera “had a pending arrest warrant for conspiracy to transport aliens and bringing in and harboring aliens issued by the District Court of Puerto Rico.”
Federal agents were able to identify the location and home where Herrera was staying with the drugs, and conducted a raid, according to the affidavit.
Agents found 87 bricks of cocaine and a Glock 23 pistol in a second-floor bedroom, and Herrera hiding in another bedroom closet, according to the affidavit.
“Moments later agents spotted Bruney in the vicinity driving a silver Tacoma,” and was arrested without incident, according to the affidavit.
The case is being investigated jointly by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands police. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Juan Albino.