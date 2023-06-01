The V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services is investigating a suspicious fire at a sugarcane field in Frederiksted, St. Croix, and is offering $5,000 for credible information that leads to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.
The fire started Sunday afternoon, and crews worked to contain the blaze and control remaining hotspots for more than 24 hours, before it was fully extinguished as of 5:45 p.m. Monday.
“Throughout the day, VIFEMS crews, in collaboration with machinery operators from the Department of Public Works, diligently worked to address hot spots, separate piles, and create adequate fire breaks,” according to a news release from the Fire Service.
“Continuous efforts were made to monitor the entire area, ensuring the fire remains fully extinguished and minimizing potential risks. The collective commitment of VIFEMS and DPW personnel played a pivotal role in containing and managing the incident,” according to the news release.
“After a thorough evaluation, VIFEMS determined that this incident was questionable in its origin. Consequently, VIFEMS is appealing to the community for assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for initiating the fire,” according to the news release.
“VIFEMS is offering a reward of $5,000 for credible information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible for this incident. Community members are encouraged to come forward with any relevant details, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem,” according to the news release.
“VIFEMS appreciates the ongoing support and cooperation received from the community throughout this incident,” Director Daryl George said in a statement. “Together, we can work towards holding accountable those who engage in suspicious activities that jeopardize the health and safety of our community.”
Anyone with information about the fire is urged to call 911 or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 800-222-8477.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.