The V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services is investigating a suspicious fire at a sugarcane field in Frederiksted, St. Croix, and is offering $5,000 for credible information that leads to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.

The fire started Sunday afternoon, and crews worked to contain the blaze and control remaining hotspots for more than 24 hours, before it was fully extinguished as of 5:45 p.m. Monday.

