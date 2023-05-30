The Internal Revenue Service has asked a federal judge to order Ottley Communications Corp. to pay more than $2.1 million in overdue unemployment taxes dating back a decade, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

A summons was issued Friday to Ottley Communications, owner of WSTA radio station on St. Thomas, and the company has not yet responded to the complaint.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.