The Internal Revenue Service has asked a federal judge to order Ottley Communications Corp. to pay more than $2.1 million in overdue unemployment taxes dating back a decade, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.
A summons was issued Friday to Ottley Communications, owner of WSTA radio station on St. Thomas, and the company has not yet responded to the complaint.
Ottley Communications owes federal employment tax liabilities “for most quarters between the fourth quarter of 2003 and the second quarter of 2022,” according to the lawsuit filed by trial attorneys for the tax division of the U.S. Justice Department.
The company also failed to file several tax returns and filed some returns late, resulting in penalties, according to the complaint.
The unpaid balance of taxes owed to the federal government, including statutory penalties and interest, “exceeded $2.1 million as of October 2022,” according to the complaint.
“Since 2017, the IRS has been attempting to bring Ottley Communications into compliance with their employment tax deposit and payment obligations,” according to the complaint.
Such efforts include filing notices of federal tax liens against the company, serving levies on the company’s known banks, and notifying the company of the government’s right to seek a civil injunction, compelling them to fully pay future federal employment tax liabilities.
“These IRS administrative efforts to collect the federal employment taxes owed by Ottley Communications have not resulted in compliance with its federal tax deposit and payment obligations. Thus, Ottley Communications has continually failed to meet their federal employment tax liabilities, perpetually increasing (or, ‘pyramiding’) these liabilities,” according to the complaint.
The company has violated several federal tax laws, and the IRS is asking the court to issue an injunction, “as defendants continue to flout the federal tax laws and accrue additional unpaid federal employment tax liabilities,” according to the complaint.
The company was established in 1984 by Athniel “Addie” Ottley, a former Virgin Islands senator and former lieutenant governor in the Melvin Evans administration, and a small group of investors. Ottley, who died on Feb. 10, 2022, at the age of 80, was listed as president of Ottley Communications Corp. when the company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017.
The bankruptcy trustee moved to dismiss the case the following year because the company failed to follow up as required.
For example, the company “has not filed a single monthly operating report,” and company representatives advised the trustee that it had stopped paying its employees as full-time staff, and “was now treating them as 1099 independent contractors,” according to the motion to dismiss filed by Trustee Martin Ochs.
Ochs questioned the practice and asked the company to explain how they received authority to reclassify employees, but the company “has not yet supplied any such authority.”
The court dismissed the bankruptcy case in 2018.
