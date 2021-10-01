The islands’ animals need your help.
Some families have lost jobs because of COVID and can’t afford to keep their pets. Others are moving off island and can’t take their pets. Still others cannot find an apartment that will allow pets. Worry over hurricane season, fewer tourists adopting pets on vacation, fewer flights that can accommodate animals for flights to the states and stateside partner shelters being closed because of COVID or overrun because of Hurricane Ida are all contributing to the overpopulation problems at territory animal shelters.
“We are jam packed with animals and are definitely trying to save as many as we can,” said Asha Colianni, the communications coordinator for the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center. “We usually have 90 to 100 animals in our care. Right now, we have 124. We have a lot in foster care but we’ve had six come in so far today, and one day last week, we took in 17 animals in one day. That really strains our capacity.”
According to Colianni, September is traditionally “a horrible month” in terms of animals coming versus adoptions. People are focused on whether there’s going to be a storm, getting back to school, and the territory tending to get fewer flights.
This year, partner shelters are taking in animals left homeless by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana and are now overflowing themselves and cannot accommodate Virgin Islands pets.
Cages are being placed anywhere they can in both facilities — in the reception area, along halls, in offices. To make matters worse, the St. Croix shelter was destroyed during Hurricane Maria and is still operating in a temporary facility: a former veterinary clinic that is not set up to be a shelter.
The situation at the Humane Society of St. Thomas is just as challenging. Dellia Holodenschi, president of the organization’s Board of Directors, said the shelter was built to accommodate 40 dogs and 70 cats, but they are currently sheltering 144 dogs and 117 cats.
“It’s worse than usual,” Holodenschi said. “It’s not the usual situation because of COVID and Hurricane Ida. What’s overwhelming to me is people that don’t spay or neuter their animals.
“It’s a tragedy because they don’t realize when they bring them into the shelter, there’s only so many you can take in and there’s only so many we can adopt out. The adoption rate is about three dogs a month. How many years is it going to take us? The community needs to know we’re doing the best we can, but the best thing they can do is make sure that their animals are not multiplying.”
Because large fundraisers — such as the St. Thomas Humane Society’s annual Halloween event — are prohibited due to COVID regulations, both shelters are unable to raise the funds they need to feed and maintain the animals.
Coliani estimates that the St. Croix shelter spends more than $600 a week in food, approximately 15 50-pound bags of dog food a week, not to mention cat food. The St. Thomas shelter has even more mouths to feed.
Both shelters are trying to stave off the possibility of euthanization as long as they can.
“We are not a no-kill shelter, just like St. Thomas. But even in the states, the term ‘no kill’ is often misleading,” Colianni said. “The vast majority of shelters that call themselves no kill are limited admission, meaning they only take in animals they think they can adopt out. We do not turn any animal away.”
Last year, St. Croix had its best year for life-saving ever, with a live release rate of 86 percent. Ten years ago, they were only able to save 20 percent of pets.
Despite the incredible turnaround, because they are open door and will take in any animal that doesn’t have much of a chance of adoption at any shelter anywhere, they are forced to euthanized a small number of animals.
You can help
In addition to taking a pet into your own home through the St. Croix and St. Thomas shelters’ foster programs, both organizations are planning smaller fundraisers.
On St. Thomas, an annual pet calendar will help raise what funds they can. Pet pictures can be submitted though Oct. 15. They will also be announcing donation boxes at Cost-U-Less, PriceSmart and Moe’s where people can drop off bags of food for the shelter animals and for pet owners in the community who cannot afford to feed their animals.
On St. Croix, a limited event is being planned at the Buccaneer on Oct. 31 — their first fundraiser since the pandemic hit. If you don’t have money to donate, consider volunteering. With so many animals, the need for more hands is even greater. “We need help,” said Holodenschi. “A volunteer base would be ideal. The volunteers can do so many things. Even if you come in for an hour and do laundry, or come in and just pet the cats or walk the dogs. If you don’t have enough staff, how can one person take care of 80 dogs? It’s very difficult right now.”
To donate to the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center, go to their website https://stcroixawc.org, visit their Facebook page or call 340-778-1650. For the Humane Society of St. Thomas, go to https://hsstt.com, visit their Facebook page or call 340-775-0599.