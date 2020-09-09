In an effort to reduce the amount of waste shipped to the Bovoni Landfill on St. Thomas, the St. John community collected and crushed 300,000 aluminum cans as part of Island Green Living Association’s recycling initiative.
According to a news release from Island Green Living, the load was sent off for recycling on Saturday with the help of Michael Marsh, who helped load the crushed cans with his truck and crane; Stevenson Formel Freight Services, owners of the M/V Norma H II cargo ship; and other Island Green Living volunteers who donated their time collecting, crushing and baling cans.
The 9,000 pounds of crushed aluminum were given passage aboard M/V Norma H II’s already planned return trip to Puerto Rico, ensuring the carbon footprint is kept to a minimum, the release stated.
The shipment adds to the nearly half a million cans Island Green Living has recycled in 2019.
“Stevenson Formel Freight Services and Michael Marsh have again come through, donating their services and equipment and making our can-crushing operation a success,” said Harith Wickrema, Island Green’s board president. “We can’t thank you and our many volunteers enough, including Dr. David Minner who serves on our board and helped load the bales.”
“With this latest batch, 800,000 aluminum cans in total will have been recycled,” Wickrema said. “This is exactly what we mean when we say much of society’s ‘waste’ is a valuable resource. We are hopeful this territory will utilize the $10 million grant from [the Environmental Protection Agency] to recycle and compost our ‘waste’ and expand this effort throughout the territory. Let’s reintroduce source separation and container deposit legislation which will make it easier for the Waste Management Authority to deliver results.”
According to the release, recycling aluminum does not reduce the quality of the metal, so it can be recycled repeatedly. Together with last year’s batch, Island Green Living has kept a cumulative 25,000 pounds of valuable aluminum from wasting away unused in the territory’s overflowing landfills.
The $4,500 earned from the aluminum shipment will support ReSource Depot operations along with green initiatives, furthering sustainability on St. John.