Eight months after Island Green Living began collecting ocean-bound plastics for recycling, the nonprofit organization has shipped its first load to stateside recycling partner PADNOS, where the material will be processed and sold to end-users. The shipment amounted to 13,906 pounds of disposable plastics diverted from local landfills. Island Green also shipped 433,300 aluminum cans collected for recycling since February.
To date, Island Green Living’s aluminum recycling program has diverted 1.9 million cans from the landfill, and the organization’s ReSource Depot thrift shop has kept 700,000 pounds of building materials and other reusable items out of landfills.
“We are grateful to our partner PADNOS, one of the top recyclers in the U.S., for their donation of equipment and other assistance which helped get our commercial-level recycling program off the ground,” said Harith Wickrema, president of Island Green Living. “It is vital that we continue to turn ‘waste’ into a resource, an endeavor that would not be possible without our dedicated staff, volunteers, and donors.”
New recycling operations manager
The first plastics shipment took place under the leadership of Island Green’s new recycling operations manager, Brandon McGuire. Anthony Novelli, who oversaw the startup and significant growth of Island Green’s recycling program, left island earlier this year.
McGuire moved to St. John from Denver in 2021. After a 20-year corporate career and experience growing two companies from the ground up, the recycling operations manager position seemed like a good fit for McGuire.
“I grew up on a ranch so I have experience running equipment and general experience with building,” said McGuire. “Inventory management and workflow efficiencies are all in my wheelhouse. I want to figure out how to re-engineer things to make them better.”
McGuire shared some helpful hints for residents who recycle their aluminum cans and No. 1, 2, and 5 plastics. Lids should be removed from plastic bottles whenever possible.
“I bet we take off between 5,000 and 7,000 caps a week, and it’s really time consuming,” said McGuire. “We’ve collected almost 800 pounds of caps since plastic recycling started.”
The plastic lids can be recycled, added Island Green’s executive director Kelley McKinney, but they must be removed from their bottle or container. Another way residents can help the recycling process is by rinsing cans and plastics.
“This is a very manual operation,” said McKinney. “Most cities will have machines doing a lot of the work and the materials move through quickly, but here the recyclables can fester in the hot sun.”
Rinsing food and beverage residue from recyclables help prevent the items waiting to be shipped off island from attracting pests, McKinney added.
Plastics and aluminum cans can be mixed when dropped off for recycling, and labels do not need to be removed from items like yogurt cups. Glass and cardboard are not currently being accepted for recycling and Styrofoam and plastic utensils cannot be accepted for recycling. Residents may drop off their recyclables at Island Green’s Susannaberg location, or in specially marked receptacles at bin sites across from E&C Service Station, on Gifft Hill, and in Coral Bay across from Love City Mini Mart.
Businesses can contact Island Green to set up regular collection of recyclables for a fee.
Island Green is working to expand the ReSource Depot’s hours with the hiring of a new retail associate, said McKinney. The employee would be responsible for receiving and staging donations and running a cash register, and the position pays $22 per hour. Interested applicants should contact ReSource Depot manager Kat Bodish at kathie@islandgreenliving.org or apply in person Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.