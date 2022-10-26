Eight months after Island Green Living began collecting ocean-bound plastics for recycling, the nonprofit organization has shipped its first load to stateside recycling partner PADNOS, where the material will be processed and sold to end-users. The shipment amounted to 13,906 pounds of disposable plastics diverted from local landfills. Island Green also shipped 433,300 aluminum cans collected for recycling since February.

To date, Island Green Living’s aluminum recycling program has diverted 1.9 million cans from the landfill, and the organization’s ReSource Depot thrift shop has kept 700,000 pounds of building materials and other reusable items out of landfills.