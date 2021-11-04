Island Green Living Association is hosting workshops for both professionals and residents on “sustainable deconstruction” on Friday and Saturday at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports & Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
“We’re very excited to bring this opportunity to the Virgin Islands,” Island Green Executive Director Kelly McKinney said. “It’s a good step toward building up sustainability in the construction and demolition industry of the Virgin Islands.”
The free workshops are supported by an Environmental Protection Agency grant in partnership with the Caribbean Green Technology Center, according to a news release.
It’s estimated that more than 315,000 pounds of construction and demolition debris enter the Virgin Islands’ waste stream every year — material that could potentially be reused or repurposed. Sustainable deconstruction is the systematic dismantling of a building in order to maximize the recovery of materials for reuse and recycling.
“Sustainable deconstruction allows waste to be turned into a resource and kept out of the landfill,” Island Green President Harith Wickrema said.
“Not only is it good for the environment, it can also create green jobs and has the potential to foster new green business opportunities.”
An abbreviated workshop for residents will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The workshop for professionals will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and is open to construction and tradespeople.
“To offset the costs of losing work to attend the full-day training, stipends are available for a limited number of qualified attendees and in some cases, travel costs can be offset. Light breakfast, lunch and refreshments will be provided,” according to the news release.
The workshops will be led by Dave Bennink, director of Re-Use Consulting in Bellingham, Wash. Bennink has managed the diversion of more than 100 million pounds of materials from landfills.
Advance registration is required. To sign up, contact McKinney at kelly@islandgreenliving.org or 340-998-4446.