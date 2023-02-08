When Sandy Atwood opened Island Health & Wellness in February 2017, she had no idea of the challenges just ahead.
Six months to the day after Island Health opened, the nonprofit health center’s first home at Palm Plaza was ravaged by Hurricane Irma. Atwood was able to open in her present-day home at Greenleaf Commons just two months after Maria passed through the territory.
Less than three years later, COVID-19 happened and Island Health led a significant effort to help vaccinate St. John residents, administering up to 300 vaccines a week in an assembly-style operation.
In summer 2022, the same drive that first inspired Atwood to serve the community by offering affordable health care led to a push for expansion. Island Health and Wellness secured a lease on two spaces adjacent to their current home to continue to meet the needs of the community.
“Over the past six years, we’ve seen a lot of change and things we didn’t anticipate,” said Atwood. “We’ve been able to do our best to meet the needs of the community, and hopefully we can continue to do that for whatever else comes our way.”
The expansion is Island Health and Wellness’s most expensive undertaking to date, and the nonprofit health center is looking to the community for help.
A gala this Saturday evening at ZoZo’s, with a masquerade on the beach theme, is Island Health’s first major fundraising event.
Though the limited amount of tickets has sold out, the fundraising effort can still be supported via an online auction and raffle. Prizes include private dinners created by island chefs, boat charters, jewelry, villa stays, and even tickets to a Taylor Swift concert in Atlanta, complete with hotel stay.
Funds raised will help with the expansion, which Atwood estimates will be complete by the end of this year.
Not only will the expansion allow Atwood and physician assistant Lauren Fogarty to see more patients, but Atwood said she hopes to diversify Island Health and Wellness’s offerings.
The number of uninsured and underinsured residents who now seek care at Island Health has grown exponentially since the nonprofit’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts gained attention. Atwood said the health center saw more new patients in the last year than it ever had before.
“I hired a second provider but we still can’t keep up; we don’t necessarily have the space for both of us,” said Atwood. “With the expansion, we’ll be able to continue to meet the needs of the community and adapt our services to the changing needs of St. John.”
Expansion plans include numerous additional exam rooms as well as a community room for everything from wellness seminars to exercise classes.
Atwood hopes to bring back in-person mental health services and to introduce once-a-month visits from specialists like cardiologists, physical therapists, and chiropractors, helping residents avoid a trip to St. Thomas for their health care and subsidizing the cost for these visits.
As she looks back on Island Health’s founding, Atwood’s passion for providing affordable health care is evident.
“With approximately 70% of this island not having full health insurance, it makes health care really difficult,” said Atwood. “We want to keep this community as healthy as possible. When I first started, I didn’t want it to just be affordable care; I wanted to offer quality, compassionate, and affordable care. Health care should be a right. Everyone deserves good quality health care.”
The “lightbulb moment” behind Island Health’s founding happened with a chance encounter when Atwood, who was living on St. John and working as an RN, was enjoying a meal at a Cruz Bay restaurant.
“There was a man who showed me an infected spider bite on his leg, and I told him he needed antibiotics,” Atwood said. “He didn’t go to the clinic and three days later the infection was streaking up his leg. At this point, he needed it to be incised and drained and he went on three different antibiotics. It could have cost him his leg or his life, and it cost way more money than if he’d just sought care the first time. Before, people were burned by the cost of health care, but we can alleviate that. We’ve changed the fear and anxiety around health care, where something small can be an easy fix.”
Since opening in 2017, Island Health & Wellness has provided more than 9,000 appointments. The cost to patients is a set fee of $50 per visit and between $50 and $100 for lab work, though no one is turned away due to an inability to pay.
Island Health subsidizes about $400 on average for each appointment and provides more than 2,000 visits per year.
To enter the Island Health & Wellness raffle or to bid on the auction prizes, visit https://go.eventgroovefundraising.com/islandhealthandwellness.
The online auction ends Saturday at 8 p.m. General donations to Island Health can always be made at https://islandhealthcenter.org/donate/.