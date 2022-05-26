Most Virgin Islands vacationers travel to the territory in search of sun, sand, and sea, and when the Harris family checked in to the Marriott Frenchman’s Reef in September 2017, their vacation goals were no different. But rather than traveling back to their Chicago-area home full of contentment after a relaxing vacation, their time on island was turned upside down when Hurricane Irma roared across the territory on September 6.
“They put us all in a conference room and it was pretty secure, but then we had to go to another part of the hotel, and that was the part where I said, ‘oh my goodness,’ because we had to walk outside all holding hands,” Ty Harris recalled. “It was rattling but I’m glad we were at the hotel because they took good care of us. They were very supportive. After the storm they got us on a ferry to Puerto Rico, put us up in a hotel, and gave us all a couple hundred dollars in spending cash. I felt bad getting on the ferry because we were leaving but they had to tough it out. That sat with us for a while.”
Harris, wife Kelley Griffin Harris, and daughter Jordan Harris, then 15, returned to Illinois shaken up but grateful for the kind hospitality they received during a traumatic time.
“We were taken aback by how the staff stayed at the hotel making sure the guests were okay,” said Harris. “It’s hard to imagine myself in that position, worrying about my family.”
The care shown to the Harris family and other hotel guests during the hurricane never left the family’s minds.
They ultimately decided to show their gratitude by giving back with donations of backpacks filled with school supplies to Leonard Dober Elementary School students and soccer balls to the Boys and Girls Clubs in 2018 and 2019.
The concept of giving back in this way wasn’t new to the Harris family, which also makes donations of backpacks and school supplies to schools in the Chicago area.
The family had to skip gifting in the Virgin Islands in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but their generosity came back bigger and better than ever this week with new baseball gloves, hats, socks, and Chicago Cubs shirts donated to around 30 children in the Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Thomas, and supply-filled backpacks donated to every student at Julius E. Sprauve School.
Getting the backpacks and supplies from St. Thomas to St. John added another layer of difficulty to an already complicated process, explained Harris.
An operations manager in the field of logistics with Brenntag, the global market leader in chemical and ingredients distribution, Harris was able to rely on his own expertise to help coordinate the shipment of more than 70 boxes and traveling to the Virgin Islands with 14 extra large duffle bags.
Harris’s wife was there to help every step of the way, and daughter Jordan, now 20, is always ready to offer advice.
“I’ll find some backpacks and think they look nice and she’ll give me that look like, ‘No dad, it’s nice for somebody who’s 58 but not somebody in their teens,” Harris said with a laugh. “She’s very enthused about it. Being there during the hurricane was a pretty traumatic experience for her, so she loves that she can be involved in giving back.”
Several supporting players also helped facilitate the donations including Cletis Clendinen of Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett’s office, Symra Dee Brown of the V.I. Dept. of Education, Spirit Airlines, and Emerald Beach Resort, where the Harris family uses the conference room to stage and organize the donations.
Julius E. Sprauve School Principal Michelle Rogers-Bully and some of her staff members even helped the Harris family stuff the backpacks with supplies on St. Thomas for the St. John students.
“We are still recovering from Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and just when we were normalizing, here comes covid,” said Rogers-Bully. “A lot of my parents weren’t working or lost their jobs, so to be able to gift each child with a schoolbag with supplies for the next school year is a blessing. It’s a blessing and a privilege to work in a school system where people think enough of us to give back.”
The donations the Harris family makes to schools and organizations in their area and in the Virgin Islands involve extensive effort, as the family is not wealthy, said Harris.
“We work on this project for the whole year,” he said. “We drive around through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin catching deals at stores. We have great communication with a lot of stores, so as soon as they have a sale they’ll call us and we’ll zip on over. It’s just a passion of ours. It’s something nice to do that might even motivate other folks to say, ‘Hey, if they can do it, we can do it.’”
The mood at Sprauve School was jovial on Monday, as students came through the school’s front office grade by grade, selecting their backpacks with the help of Rogers-Bully while the Harris family and their niece, Analise Harris, laughed and smiled and shared high fives and hugs with the students.
“Everyone here is so nice, and it feels so good to give something back and to see the smiles on the kids’ faces,” said Harris. “That’s our passion right now.”