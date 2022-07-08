Residents on St. Croix spent about an hour without electricity Thursday night following an island-wide power outage. A “WAPA alert” announced the outage online in a barely legible sentence with a link to “What Feeder Am I On?”
The online alert was as written, and as follows:
“STX — On the island St. Croix due to a loss of generation we have an islandwide outage at approximately 7:46pm. Plant personnel are working to restore power to remaining feeders as soon as possible.”
There was no other alert from the Water and Power Authority as to restoration, but residents began posting online around 9 p.m. that the power was back. Reports also circulated that the generator at Luis Hospital failed to start after the loss of power from WAPA.
Hospital officials, in an online statement, acknowledged the hospital lost power “for a short time, backup generators were brought online for a period of 5 minutes and then experienced an intermittent failure.”
“During this brief outage, there were no interruptions to patient care,” the statement noted.
The last islandwide shortage on the island of St. Croix was reported on June 9, thereafter WAPA said a loss of power generation was to blame.
Both the St. Thomas-St. John and St. Croix districts have experienced islandwide outages lasting a few hours since the start of the year, but none has been as epic as a 14-hour outage in April 2015 on St. Croix.
At the time it was described as the longest non-storm related blackout in 25 years. The outage, which began just before 5 a.m. on a Saturday was restored as early as 8 p.m. with Luis Hospital among the first to be re-energized. It would take another two hours for the resit of the island to be fully energized.
WAPA spokesperson Emmett Hanson could not immediately be reached as to the cause of Thursday’s outage on St. Croix.