The Bureau of Corrections’ efforts to improve conditions at Golden Grove prison on St. Croix received an unusually negative review Thursday, and the Bureau is on the verge of being found non-compliant with several provisions of its federal consent decree.
“This is the first conference in quite awhile where I’m struggling to find good things,” said U.S. District Court Chief Judge Wilma Lewis.
Lewis said that her “confidence in the commitment of the managing team has not waned,” but “I think whenever we hear about areas that are teetering on the brink of falling back, I think naturally it should be a cause for concern.”
For more than 30 years, the territory has been under federal oversight that will not end until prisoners are being housed in constitutional standards of confinement.
Lewis said at a status conference in October that the territory is out of “noncompliance” status with all provisions of the consent decree, which is “certainly something to celebrate, that is wonderful.”
But in recent months there were “issues that not only didn’t improve, but performance went backwards. Things that we understood were being achieved last report, this assessment found were no longer being achieved, weren’t being done,” said Justice Department attorney William Maddox.
Current Director Wynnie Testamark told Lewis that “in spite of the roadblocks that we have come against, we will continue to push forward and comply with the provisions in which we have control over.”
Testamark said she would “share” additional information with the judge after the public portion of Thursday’s hearing, and Lewis granted a request by Bureau attorney Kelvin Vidale to discuss two incidents in a confidential session not open to the public.
In February, two inmates suffered life-threatening injuries when they were attacked by two other inmates armed with a machete and a knife, and one of the victims pulled his own knife from his pants in self-defense, according to court records. Another inmate was found in December carrying a bag containing 1.4 pounds of marijuana, a similar quantity of tobacco, nine bottles of liquor and eight cell phones, according to court records.
Some issues, including the influx in contraband, “can be summarized by simply not following the policies,” independent monitor Kenneth Ray testified Thursday.
“Staffing levels have become so critically short that the team that would typically do the shakedowns can’t schedule those consistently or with any frequency that’s going to matter, because they have to be assigned to either a post or other duties,” Ray said. “The staffing levels simply are not there for them to try to fully implement that policy — such as being sure that all inmates, before they exit and enter a housing unit, are properly searched.”
The Bureau “says they’re committed to following policies, but we need to go from committed to producing positive outcomes,” Ray said.
Staffing remains a critical concern, and “in a couple of instances, their video surveillance system has picked up a couple incidents they didn’t even know about. The downside to that, is the staff should have been there and reviewing the surveillance so they could send someone to respond,” safety monitor Emmitt Sparkman said. “Video surveillance is not staffing.”
“Another example is not following classification policies that results in problems where inmates are housed,” which could lead to violence or sexual assault of vulnerable inmates by “predators,” and there isn’t adequate room to properly house male and female inmates, and separate detainees from sentenced prisoners, Ray said.
Development of a mental health wing has been delayed, and even when that space is renovated, Lewis expressed doubts that the Bureau will have enough employees to staff it.
One of the biggest issues is the myriad roadblocks the Bureau faces from other departments, particularly Property and Procurement and Public Works. Agonizingly slow administrative processes have contributed to delays in finishing work on projects like repairs to the prison’s perimeter fence and roof, which were damaged in the 2017 hurricanes.
New outdoor lights had just been installed when the V.I. Water and Power Authority had an outage, and the backup generator surged through the system and destroyed the majority of the lights. Testifiers said the generator has been replaced and will now protect from surges, but the new lights now have to be replaced.
Medical monitor Dr. Muthusamy Anandkumar said nursing staff are strained and sometimes run out of supplies. The prison’s dental clinic has issues with water pressure and the x-ray machine, and isn’t prepared to handle procedures beyond basic evaluations, so prisoners are forced to wait for off-site appointments.
Lewis urged the Attorney General’s Office to assist in speeding the procurement process so the Bureau has the resources needed to comply with the consent decree.
Lewis said she hopes “that these setbacks are setups for the comeback that I‘m going to hear about the next time we meet.”