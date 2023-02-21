ST. CROIX — As the sun began making its curtsy in the West Monday afternoon, thousands of residents and visitors scurried about the Agriculture fairgrounds to get the last of the goods available on the final of the three-day Agriculture and Food Fair.

Now in its 51st year, the annual fair brings people together from throughout the region, the U.S. and sister islands by boat, plane and carloads — depending on the location — during President’s Day weekend. As is customary, kick-off day was Saturday with the fair ending on Monday.