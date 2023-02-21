ST. CROIX — As the sun began making its curtsy in the West Monday afternoon, thousands of residents and visitors scurried about the Agriculture fairgrounds to get the last of the goods available on the final of the three-day Agriculture and Food Fair.
Now in its 51st year, the annual fair brings people together from throughout the region, the U.S. and sister islands by boat, plane and carloads — depending on the location — during President’s Day weekend. As is customary, kick-off day was Saturday with the fair ending on Monday.
This year’s theme, “Agriculture: Growing Today for Tomorrow… You, Me, All Ah We” reminded those in attendance that it is everyone’s responsibility to grow on the foundation of agriculture and get involved in preserving the industry.
The fair, which attracts close to 30,000 people over its course, is the biggest display of locally grown produce and livestock as well as cultural foods and homemade drinks in the region. Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson said by all accounts, this year’s fair presentation was one of the biggest and best in recent years after seeing a significant decrease due to hurricane damage and COVID over the last five years. “The energy at the fair this year was dynamic and the wide variety of entertainment continued to feed into that energy,” he said. “I am just really proud today to be the chairperson of the board that made this happen. We all worked hard, my employees especially and it paid off in a big way.”
On Monday, vendors in the food pavilion could be seen heaping food onto plates as throngs of customers waited patiently in line. Favorites and staples of the fair like conch, chicken, shrimp, souse, roast pork and goat, crab and rice, benye, pates, roti, fried chicken, fish and Johnny cakes were plentiful. Judging was done in categories for foods, drinks, pastries, livestock and plant displays, the results of which will be released late this week.
Across the fairgrounds, many held on to shopping bags filled with goodies to include Vienna cake, sugar cookies, fruit stews and homemade candies. Among them was Nyshma Stanford, standing inside the Food Pavillion.
“Don’t think it’s not heavy you know. My arms are tired, but when I get back home tonight, I am going to be in heaven,” she said.
Monday was the only day she made it to the fair because of her work schedule. She said she got everything she wanted in one sweep — fruit stews, sugar cake and a plant for her mother were among her finds.
The Livestock Pavillion also was popular throughout the weekend and Monday was no exception. Children ran around the pens of the larger animals like cows, pigs, goats and sheep while they waited their turn to pet smaller ones like fluffy yellow chicks, rabbits, piglets and hamsters.
Tents, tables, stages, benches and other items that had been set up across the fairgrounds in preparation, will be broken down beginning today. The livestock, including large Senepol cattle on loan for the fair, will be delivered back to their owners with Agrifest 2023 now in the history books.