Coast Guard, federal and U.S. Virgin Islands emergency responders joined with Limetree Bay Ventures to respond to a mock oil spill Tuesday and Wednesday at the St. Croix refinery.
“These exercises are of the upmost importance to the collective preparedness and readiness of federal, local and industry emergency responders in cases involving a major pollution incident or a natural disaster in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Capt. Gregory Magee, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan.
During the exercise which was mandated under federal law, participants deployed response equipment to contain a simulated spill in Limetree Bay on Wednesday.
The goal is to evaluate how well the responders form a unified command to provide a competent response and initial assessment of the potential impacts of an oil spill, according to a Coast Guard statement.
The exercise also seeks to validate Limetree Bay’s response plan and notification procedures in the Area Contingency Plan that emergency responders would follow during an actual oil pollution incident.
The Coast Guard did not say if the drill was prompted by the facility’s recent failure to properly notify federal authorities of a Feb. 4 flare on the facility that spewed oil droplets over St. Croix homes, resulting in the contamination of at least 63 cisterns.
In that incident, Limetree notified local officials, but did not contact the Coast Guard’s National Response Center as required, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
This week’s drill included the deployment of tugboats, skimming vessels and an oil containment boom.
Limetree Bay Vice President of Terminal Operations Jeff Charles expressed appreciation for the Coast Guard’s ongoing partnership.
“The restart of operations at Limetree has been made possible through a collaborative relationship with our government partners, and investment in state of the art equipment and upgrades,” Charles said. “This week’s exercise is an important component of Limetree’s comprehensive commitment to environmental protection and the health and safety of our employees, and the St. Croix community.”