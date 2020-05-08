Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. confirmed during a press conference Thursday that the class of 2020 will be graduating virtually in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“It is a real depressing time,” Bryan said, noting that his own daughter is among those Virgin Islands students who won’t get to experience a traditional graduation ceremony.
“I thought about this every single way, we explored doing it on fields, we did it one by one, and decided it’s just safer if we do the virtual graduation at this time,” Bryan said.
“I even thought about postponing it, but I know many of you would be off to college by July and August.”
Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin tried to put a positive spin on the situation, which has left many graduating seniors disappointed.
“You are pioneers in the V.I. and across the Caribbean in the space of virtual graduation, which is something I believe will be part of our society’s new normal. The truth is, we’re still in the midst of a deadly pandemic and must act responsibly, and do everything we can to keep each other safe,” Berry-Benjamin said. “Let us embrace our virtual graduation as a wonderful new learning experience for all of us.”
St. Croix Central High School will hold a virtual graduation May 26, Educational Complex High School on May 27, Kean High School on St. Thomas will graduate on May 28, and Charlotte Amalie High School will have the final graduation ceremony on May 29.
In addition, students are encouraged to participate in a virtual global graduation ceremony on May 16, featuring an address by former President Barack Obama.
Berry-Benjamin also clarified the territory’s new grading policy, which will now comprise a total of three marking periods instead of four, and said additional information is on the department’s website and Facebook page.
An “academic enhancement/credit recovery period” for students will be from March 23 to June 4, and elementary students with a failing average of below 70% by March 17 may use the period to earn a passing grade, she said.
Secondary and elementary students with a passing grade may use the fourth period to improve their grade.
Secondary students with a failing grade by March 17 can use the recovery period to earn a passing grade, and those students who failed their first semester “should contact their guidance counselor to create a plan to recover the credits.”
Thursday marked Bryan’s first press conference since Monday, when the “Safer at Home” phase began, allowing nonessential businesses to reopen under certain conditions.
Residents must wear masks in public spaces, but children under 2 and individuals with respiratory illnesses are not required to wear masks, and Bryan urged business owners to use their judgement when allowing individuals to enter without masks.
He also urged residents with respiratory conditions like asthma to carry their inhaler or medication with them to show business owners, or get a note from a doctor excusing them from the mask order, and said residents should not wear ski masks, stocking caps, balaclavas, or other full-head coverings.
Store owners “can’t tell if you’re a bank robber or a stickup guy or not, but you also pose a serious threat to yourself. We wouldn’t want somebody mistaking you for that and taking advantage and assaulting you or shooting you or harming you in some other way,” Bryan said.
Dive shops, day sails and other excursions are allowed to open for residents, and Bryan said residents needing a staycation can book reservations at local hotels, including travel to other islands in the territory.
“A weekend away from your home and your immediate needs, some time on the beach, is a really good way to vent some stress. If you can afford that, if you can do it,” Bryan said.
Bryan said that the Labor Department has received 7,727 applications for unemployment insurance, 4,727 of which were submitted online, and 64 of which were submitted by residents in the St. Thomas and St. John district.
“So, we’re definitely experiencing a little more unemployment in St. Thomas due to the nature of the tourism industry over there,” Bryan said.
Bryan also urged business owners to take advantage of the payroll protection loan program through their local bank, which can be forgiven entirely if used to pay employees, rent, and other business expenses affected by the pandemic.
Owners who have laid off employees “can call them back and still get the money,” and self-employed individuals can use the loan to pay themselves, and still qualify to have the loan forgiven, he said.
“This is practically a grant that they’re giving you,” Bryan said.
In terms of federal stimulus checks, Bryan said Virgin Islanders who filed 2018 taxes in the territory can expect a check next week.
He encouraged residents to use dropbox deposits or online banking so banks aren’t overwhelmed with customers waiting in line to cash their checks.
“There’s plenty of money, you don’t have to worry,” Bryan said.