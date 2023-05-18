ST. THOMAS — “This is Rays country,” Education Department Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington triumphantly announced at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 50th commencement ceremony.
Wells-Hedrington was one of the many proud IEKHS alumni who attended the commencement, held at the Digna Wheatley Gymnasium on Thursday morning.
“Put the VI on the map, let them know how strong and proud a people we are,” she told the highly accomplished graduating class of 2023.
Principal Sally Petty was pleased to announce that in scholarships, aid, and awards, the class garnered more than $4.5 million. Most notably, the class’s valedictorian, Destinee Martin, was awarded the Gates Scholarship.
The highly selective program, with over 51,000 applicants from across the nation, will cover the full cost of attendance of a four-year degree program at the scholar’s school of choice, and is valued at over half a million dollars.
Martin said she plans to attend the University of the Virgin Islands to study criminal justice, with the goal of becoming a criminal defense attorney.
Martin’s advice for next year’s seniors is, “Look at the colleges that work best for them, and for their majors.”
Salutatorian Ayaela-Elaine Louis-Riley will also attend UVI to study general biology with the goal of attending medical school to become an anesthesiologist.
“Success is not solely defined by individual achievements, it is about making a positive impact on the world around us,” Louis-Riley said during her class speech. “We have the power to create change, to inspire others, and to contribute to a better tomorrow.”
The class boasted the largest Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp graduating class in over 15 years, accumulating over 7,500 hours in community service projects. Five JROTC cadets were in the top 10 of their class.
“I can guarantee that the Class of 2023 will walk out of here today feeling proud of all they have accomplished over the last four years,” Petty said.
She recognized 60 graduates who participated in the Jobs for America’s Graduates program, with 18 of them now employed at The Ritz Carlton.
“I urge you today to embrace the opportunity before you, take what you have learned throughout the last 13 years, and put it to good use,” Petty said. “We wish you everything you deserve in the years ahead.”
IEKHS alumna and U.S. District Attorney Delia Smith shared words of wisdom during her commencement address.
“You make way for others, be the example you want others to achieve,” Smith said. “You can become whatever your heart has the audacity to believe.”
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach spoke to the graduates, as Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is currently out of the territory.
He offered a special prayer to the male graduates, who made up a majority of the class, which their principal recognized had not occurred in many years.
“Almighty God, father of the universe, that every single day, you will guide these young men to make the right decisions, and that you keep them safe, and bring them home to their families,” Roach said.
Graduates crossed the stage to receive their diplomas, with their families, friends, and supporters cheering them on.
To conclude, they turned their tassels and let out a cheer, knowing that “Success is a guarantee for the Class of 2023.”
“While today marks the end of our high school journey, it also signals the beginning of a new chapter, filled with endless possibilities,” Louis-Riley said.