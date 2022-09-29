By ARIEL PAUL
Special to the Daily News
Who gained stardom online talking about how to cook mouth-watering Caribbean dishes like curry goat – all with a thick, Jamaican accent although he resides in the U.K.? If you guessed “White Yardie” — his real name is Harry Gregory — you are correct.
On Saturday, he will take to the stage alongside J. Anthony Brown, actor and comedic legend best known for his “preacher” routine on the former Tom Joyner Morning Show. The two will join three other talented comedians in the “All-Star Comedy Special” sponsored by LP Entertainment.
For weeks, ads on radio, television and on the web for weeks have noted that LP Entertainment is putting on a show unlike St. Thomas has ever seen. One that promises will be the “funniest show on earth,” given the notable talent of five performers all on one stage.
Yardie is one of the UK’s fastest-growing comedians, who started his comedy career through social media outlets, according to his biography. His short video clips have gone viral — not only because he makes fun of ordinary topics like cooking jerk chicken or curry goat, but his light complexion and accent belies his native Jamaica.
Until the show stopped broadcasting in December 2019, many in the Virgin Islands tuned in to Kiss-FM for years and woke up to the voice of Brown, one of several radio personalities on the TJMS. Brown eventually moved on to the Steve Harvey Morning Show, which he retired from in April.
He’s had several movie roles under his belt including 2002’s “Drumline” inspired by the life of Grammy-winning producer Dallas Austin, who created hits with Boyz II Men, TLC and Madonna among others, and whose life in music began on his high school’s drum line.
Promoter Alvin Marks told The Daily News there’s a simple reason for the all-star line-up. “The purpose and goal of the event is basically to bring star quality to the Virgin Islands that has been missing for quite a while,” said Marks, event promoter and and CEO of LP Entertainment, described as an award-winning entertainment company in the Virgin Islands for the past 20 years.
In addition to Yardie and Brown, Caribbean Queen of Comedy Rachel Price, Wild’n Out roasting celebrity DC Young Fly, and Wild’n Out actor Spanky Hayes will also take the stage.
“The V.I. is part of America’s paradise, St. Thomas especially. Yes, superstars come through and visit, but very rarely do they put on shows for citizens in the local community.” Marks said. “It’s one of my duties and obligations to give the people star quality and entertainment. We just hope everyone comes out, be safe, have a good time, and enjoy.”
Showtime is 8 p.m. Saturday at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports & Fitness Center. Tickets — $100 general entry, and $200 VIP — are available for purchase at the UVI Sports & Fitness Center, on eventbrite.com or from Big Wayne, Just Threads, Fashion Source, Designer AVE and Men’s Corner in Yacht Haven Grande.
The show is being sponsored by the Tourism Department’s Division of Festivals, Viya, Irie Styles Promotion, 105 Jamz, Kiss-FM, AMG and Lew Henleys.
For more on Saturday’s show visit www.americasparadisemusicandcomedyfestival.com.