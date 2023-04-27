The sky lightened and tractor-trailers rumbled awake, ready to tow their music-making cargo up Veterans Drive. After three years, J’ouvert came roaring back to St. Thomas.
Thousands of revelers made the trek early Thursday morning. Virgin Islanders — and visitors — were ready to fete after a two-year hiatus and a restricted 2022 Carnival.
Gerry Cockrell, a 45-year resident of St. Thomas and former mocko jumbie, said the best part of Carnival is spending time with friends.
“Every Carnival is memorable,” she said.
The Carnival veteran offered words of wisdom for aspiring revelers: bring sunglasses and cover up.
As the jubilant crowd inchwormed its way from Crown Bay to Carnival Village, powder packets were thrown, brightly-colored paint bottles were emptied and water trucks doused the crowd to stave off the heat.
St. Thomas Police Chief Steven Phillip said this year’s J’ouvert was really well-attended.
“The only issue we had is, we had a lot of medical emergencies where a lot of people dehydrated,” he said.
Phillip said officers did an awesome job of making sure everybody was secure, adding that he hoped everything would continue to go well and that everyone makes sure to take care of each other during the final few days of Carnival.
Andy Vasquez, a seven-year J’ouvert-goer, experienced the fete from a different perspective, scootering through J’ouvert with a broken leg. Though recovering from a compound fracture, Vasquez said he was surrounded with good people to help him celebrate the day.
“You got one life to live — enjoy it,” he said.