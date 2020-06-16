Sen. Myron Jackson announced on Friday that he will continue to push his bill to establish an Office of Gun Violence Prevention despite receiving pushback at last week’s Rules and Judiciary Committee hearing.
Jackson said it is “truly unfortunate that some members of the institution tried to kill a measure addressing” gun violence, Jackson said in a news release Friday.