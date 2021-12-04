The Bureau of Corrections and the American Civil Liberties Union are at odds over how much progress the government has made toward complying with a federal consent decree at the St. Thomas jail, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Special Assistant Attorney General Kelvin Vidale filed a notice of compliance with the court on Nov. 17, and ACLU attorney Eric Balaban filed objections to the government’s certification of compliance Wednesday.
While both documents agree that the government has not yet fully met all of the court’s requirements, the parties differ on how much work remains to be done.
The Bureau admits that it has not implemented a program to hold employees accountable for misconduct, “including but not limited to progressive discipline and/or retraining, for staff who violate policies, post orders, practices, code of conduct.”
The Bureau is also required to “institute thorough review and subsequent training for staff regarding incidents involving misconduct even if disciplinary measures against offending officers cannot be instituted,” but admits it has not done so.
“The Territory intends to implement this provision upon completion of the accountability program,” Vidale wrote.
The territory has had more than 18 months to show compliance with the latest reforms ordered by former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez.
Shortly before he left the bench and was replaced by current District Court Judge Robert Molloy, Gomez expressed his frustration and said the government must show prisoners are not vulnerable to violence or neglect.
Gomez said mentally-ill individuals in particular are being deprived of treatment, “locked away with justice a delayed and distant apparition.”
The ACLU first sued the Virgin Islands government on behalf of a plaintiff class of prisoners in 1994.
The territory has failed to reach full compliance with a court-ordered consent decree in the 27 years since.
“Clearly, the time has come for a more comprehensive and binding remedial measure,” Gomez wrote when he issued an order in April 2020, intended to end the consent decree’s monitoring requirements for good.
The Bureau was ordered to comply with a series of reforms, and would be subject to escalating fines — up to $1,000 per day — if officials failed to meet deadlines of 90 days, 180 days, and 18 months.
According to Vidale, the government has completed many of the court’s orders, including a requirement to, “Discontinue use of lock-down status for inmates with serious mental illness except in an emergency situation and then, for the shortest time possible.”
But according to Balaban, “Defendants have not shown their compliance.”
The Bureau listed “partial completion” as the status for another goal, monthly searches for contraband at the jail, also known as the Criminal Justice Complex or CJC.
“The Territory will provide Plaintiffs and the experts with records showing monthly searches/shakedowns from January 2021 through October 2021,” according to the notice from Vidale.
“Defendants have not complied,” Balaban wrote. “Contraband, including weapons, cellphones and drugs, continues to flow into the CJC.”
He cited testimony from the Bureau’s Assistant Director Everett Hansen, who “admitted the Bureau had failed to identify the source of the contraband, or how it entered the jail, in any incidents over the past year.”
The Bureau has not met the goal to fully implement de-escalation tactics by corrections officers guarding mentally ill prisoners, and Balaban cited an incident with a mental health caseload prisoner in which “an officer assaulted an unresisting Mr. KJ, punching him while another officer was escorting him into his cell.”
The Bureau has also failed to show compliance with more basic safety and health infrastructure requirements, including having sufficient functional radios, metal detectors and water fountains at the jail, according to Balaban.
The Bureau also admitted that it has achieved only “partial completion” of a goal to keep better records.
“The Territory uses forms, logs and logbooks, as evidenced in its monthly reports. But the Bureau of Corrections must improve the format, timely submission, and detail of the required forms, logs and logbooks,” according to Vidale.
Balaban wrote that the court-appointed security expert recommended the Bureau implement an electronic watch tour system “to identify and eliminate the falsification of records” five years ago.
In the meantime, guards have continued to falsify records and log checks on prisoners they didn’t actually make, according to Balaban.
During one such absence, “a seriously mentally ill prisoner assaulted his medically fragile cellmate, resulting in hospitalization,” and in another instance, a former Warden “admits multiple officers falsified logbooks of their conducting security checks on the same shift in which he found multiple and supervisors sleeping on duty.”
Hansen also testified in March “about a housing deputy fabricating records related to the in-custody death of Mr. E.T., who expired in his cell on the early morning of November 9, 2020,” according to Balaban. Video surveillance contradicted the officer’s report that she’d checked on the man shortly before his death and sought immediate medical assistance.
The court’s security expert David Bogard wrote in a report that “documentation of rounds that did not actually occur represents a fabrication of public records, and the failure to perform security rounds as required can jeopardize the safety and well-being of prisoners.”
While the Bureau officials acknowledges they need to improve documentation, “they do not describe their efforts to address their enduring problem of falsifying records,” Balaban wrote.
The court-appointed experts are scheduled to file their review of the Bureau’s certification of compliance on Dec. 17, and an evidentiary hearing is set for Jan. 20.