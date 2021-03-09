ST. THOMAS — In advance of an upcoming consent decree hearing for the St. Thomas jail, an attorney for the V.I. Bureau of Corrections has again asked the judge to block public access to surveillance footage.
Attorney Kelvin Vidale, who is representing the bureau, filed a motion for a protective order Friday, asking to show surveillance video “in camera,” meaning it would be shown in a closed-door hearing only to the judge and parties involved.
Vidale attached an affidavit signed by assistant warden Ben Adams, who said he’s prepared to testify about “the risks associated with allowing the public to view footage” from the jail’s closed-circuit television system.
“The BOC surveillance system has blind spots,” said Adam, who warned “inmates may be able to take advantage of those weaknesses” if the public is able to view the tapes.
The surveillance video will also “depict how correctional officers responded to incidents,” and the information may be shared with inmates for the “purposes of undermining the security and safety of everyone in the facility,” according to the affidavit.
It’s not the first time attorneys representing the Virgin Islands government have attempted to block the public from seeing what goes on behind the jail walls, and former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez rejected a 2019 motion.
For years, surveillance video from the jail has been shown in open court during quarterly evidentiary hearings — including footage of an accused murderer walking through several unlocked doors and stabbing another prisoner in 2017.
D’Andrade raised the issue of security concerns after the American Civil Liberties Union published surveillance video of a guard assaulting a prisoner on the group’s website and Facebook page in 2018.
ACLU attorney Eric Balaban has argued that “in these circumstances, denying the public access to these videos presented as evidence of government officials’ misconduct is particularly unwarranted.”
Currently, the public is allowed access to District Court hearings in the Virgin Islands only through a telephone line because of the ongoing pandemic, and cannot see visual evidence. But the ACLU could still potentially publish video evidence not covered by a protective order.
In his motion Friday, Vidale said he and Balaban have discussed a potential stipulation not to publicly share video evidence, but have not reached a final agreement.
District Court Judge Robert Molloy took over the consent decree case when Gomez left the bench in April 2020, and has not yet ruled on the motion. The next evidentiary hearing is set for Friday.