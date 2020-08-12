The St. Thomas jail is on lockdown after 17 inmates and three Bureau of Corrections staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to spokesman Winthrop Maduro.
Maduro said in a statement issued Tuesday that a detainee at the jail tested positive Sunday evening, and is the first confirmed case at a correctional facility in the territory.
V.I. Health Department employees tested all jail inmates and staff, and on Tuesday “BOC learned that in addition to the detainee who tested positive on Sunday, a total of 19 other persons at the St. Thomas jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 3 BOC staff,” and all individuals were notified of their status, Maduro said in a statement.
Maduro did not respond Tuesday to questions from The Daily News about how many inmates are currently housed at the jail, and how many staff members work there.
All jail staff who have not yet been tested by the Health Department must do so within the next 48 hours, according to the statement.
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Golden Grove prison on St. Croix, “therefore, the CDC and DOH guidelines do not require mandatory testing of staff and inmates at Golden Grove,” according to Maduro’s statement. “Nevertheless, BOC is closely monitoring inmates and staff at Golden Grove for any symptoms.”
Maduro said the St. Thomas jail has been placed on lockdown and the Health Department “has imposed a public health quarantine at the facility. No new inmates/detainees will be accepted at the facility, and none will be released until all COVID-19 cases at the facility have been cleared.”
That means detainees awaiting trial who were potentially on the verge of release, including those charged with relatively minor offenses and mentally ill individuals who must be moved to a residential treatment facility, will now remain in jail indefinitely.
The outbreak, which apparently spread to more than a dozen inmates before being detected, comes after Bureau officials insisted for months that enhanced screening and sanitation protocols had prevented the virus from entering Virgin Islands correctional facilities.