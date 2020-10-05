A man arrested on a bench warrant had a mental breakdown while in jail and “needs serious help,” a Bureau of Corrections officer told a judge Friday.
Dierre Javvon McLittle was arrested Thursday and is “without clothes now in his cell” and “not coherent, he’s refusing to dress, and he has psychotic episodes,” the officer said via videoconference during a hearing in V.I. Superior Court.
McLittle, 31, of Constitution Hill, St. Croix, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with first-degree attempted robbery in an incident that occured in the parking lot of Kmart in Sunny Isle Shopping Center. Bail was set at $10,000.
On Friday, the corrections officer told Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho that McLittle “will need to be medicated,” and asked for assistance in getting him treatment as quickly as possible, saying “I suggest you contact someone in medical so we can get that started.”
Camacho continued McLittle’s court hearing to today “so he can get his medication,” and asked why the Bureau was requesting the court’s assistance in getting him urgent care.
“If nobody lets them know, they won’t take it upon themselves,” the officer said.
“I’ll get someone to contact them that we have a problem with Mr. McLittle,” Camacho said.
The Bureau has long struggled to comply with the terms of a federal consent decree, which requires officials to provide adequate care to prisoners who are in acute crisis and may need to be involuntarily medicated. Bureau officials have said they are reliant on hospital and Health Department staff, which in turn have struggled to find the cash necessary to cover treatment costs.
Staffing shortages and travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated problems getting inmates into treatment. And because the Virgin Islands does not have a mental health facility capable of housing criminal defendants, many are either left to languish in jail, or are shipped off to private facilities off-island at the expense of the Virgin Islands government.
It’s unclear where McLittle is being held, and Bureau of Corrections spokesman Winthrop Maduro has not responded to questions about whether the St. Thomas jail remains under lockdown due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among inmates and staff. Maduro also has not responded to repeated requests for updates on the Bureau’s coronavirus testing efforts since 17 inmates and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 after an initial round of testing on Aug. 9.
Maduro said on Aug. 20 that additional testing was being conducted, and more results should be available on Aug. 25, but has since refused to provide information about the outbreak.
V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said during a press conference on Sept. 14 that another inmate had tested positive for COVID-19 at the jail, and officials were waiting to end the lockdown until there had been two consecutive weeks without any new positive test results.
Maduro has said in September that no inmates or staff at Golden Grove have tested positive for COVID-19.