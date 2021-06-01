ST. CROIX — The increase in crime and violence over the last few years has raised concerns for many, including Damian Lang Sr. who says it will take dedication from the entire community and an infusion of love and respect for each other to make a change.
Lang, 44, is the first to admit that he “has a past” having spent a great deal of his life in and out of the prison on St. Croix and on the mainland for violent and nonviolent crimes. He said he was in a constant battle to do right and live life on the right side of the law, but the struggle continued. “This last time when I went to jail, I realized that it is not a hardship just for me, but also for my children,” he said. “They miss me when I’m gone and I never realized how hard it was on them.”
Lang has four children between the ages of 6 and 25 years old.
Realizing the impact a missing father has on children, Lang decided to launch a movement to remind fathers they are important to their children and they must show up and be present in their childrens’ lives. Because of this, Lang organized Daddy’s Day Out on Saturday in the Grove Place community to help build bonds.
Lang’s daughter, Natasia Lang, 7, said she was excited about the program her father started and that he has promised never to go to jail again.
“This is nice for the community and for children, because I know when he goes to jail all the time it makes me feel sad and alone,” she said. “Other children feel sad too to lose their dad and I want that to change.”
The event — held in the D. Hamilton Jackson Park — included food and drinks and lots of fun games for fathers and their children. While there were mothers in attendance, the fathers took the front line in the games. One of the highlights of the day was the kickball game where fathers collectively played against the younger generation. The rivalry and trash talking was real.
“Those youths don’t stand a chance against us. You think we old but we going show them how to play. They going to get schooled today,” said one father as the dads took their place on the field.
“Watch how slow these men ... run,” said a youngster sitting atop the nearby monkey bars. Loud laughter and more heckling erupted from other children standing nearby.
Other children took delight in betting that their dads could outrun the other dads in the afternoon foot races. There were also a few grandfathers present, and while not able to participate in the games, they sat on the fence or stood with their canes and cheered on the teams.
“We want to foster this and give them a place to enjoy their children and give the children real opportunities to be proud of their fathers while everyone is having fun,” Lang said. “It takes effort for many of these dads to spend time with their children, but realizing that we are all in this and that other fathers are doing it too, they have support and examples of how to be involved fathers.”
Lang said in our communities even boys who grow up with their fathers in the home can stray because they see their fathers as disciplinarians and sometimes gravitate to other men in the community. He said he is tasking men to live right be role models for young boys as they grow up. “They see daddy at home who is the one correcting them, but on the streets they gravitate to the drug dealers and gangsters because they make the lifestyle look cool,” he said. “They want to have the nice car and money without working hard and don’t realize the consequences for this flashy lifestyle.”
Lang said his movement to turn the community around is something that everyone is supporting.
“I really believe that we can make a difference out here and it is going to start with showing the youth that it is better for them to show love and support each other rather and warring and killing each other,” he said. “ We have great community support from business, from the police and even from some of my friends from the street. I can go into any neighborhood because of my street credibility and I am going to go and bring this new message.”
Virgin Islands Police Department St. Croix Chief Sidney Elskoe was at Saturday’s event and lauded Lang and his team for stepping up.
“You know, if we break up the community into two segments, we have the criminals and we have everybody else,” he said. “The criminals are a very small percentile, very few people, but they seam to have to biggest voice and we have to change that.”
Elskoe said growing up in Estate Grove Place he has seen the deterioration of the wholesome community over the last few decades. He said residents like Lang who are willing to step up and say “enough is enough” have the full support of the VIPD because at the end of the day everyone wants the same results — a community that is safe to live in, work in and grow their families.
“They say ‘idle hands are the devil’s workshop,’ so we support positive movements like this that keep our youth busy and help them build bonds with their fathers,” he said. “We want to see more of this and be able to support more of this as the movement grows. We know it’s easy to get started, but maintaining the energy and building on it is what will take a real community support.”
Lang said he has plans to take the Daddy Day Out event to communities across St. Croix and eventually to St. Thomas because the issues of crime and youth delinquency are not isolated on one island, but rather a problem seen throughout the territory and the nation.
To support the movement, contact Lang at 864-626-8236.