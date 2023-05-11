ST. JOHN — A St. Thomas man with a long history of mental illness is back in jail, after V.I. Police said he burglarized a boat in Frenchtown harbor.
Coulav Swan, 49, was arrested May 2 and charged with third-degree burglary, destruction of property, disturbance of the peace, and obscene and indecent conduct.
Swan remains jailed with bail set at $5,000, and a judge ruled that he may post 10% of that amount in cash, or $500, in order to be released from custody, according to court records.
V.I. Bureau of Corrections Director Wynnie Testamark testified to the Legislature in February that the territory’s jail and prison have “now become one of the largest providers of mental health services in the territory.”
A staggering 30% of the territory’s inmates “are suffering from a mental illness or are on our mental health case load,” Testamark said, “yet the territory lacks a long-term mental health treatment facility to handle the influx of mentally ill detainees. Mentally ill detainees are brought to BOC facilities for minor offenses because there is no alternative, when what they often need is treatment in a forensic mental health facility.”
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion, shortly after she was nominated to head the department, praised Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. after he declared a state of mental health emergency in February 2019, noting that improving behavioral health services would be among her priorities. The department is currently publicizing Mental Health Awareness Month, observed nationally in May, and has announced a series of online discussions about suicide and other subjects to help end the stigma surrounding mental health. To date, however, there has been little progress toward practical solutions that can help the territory’s most vulnerable mental health patients, such as constructing a secure psychiatric facility where individuals like Swan can receive inpatient treatment.
Swan’s case began at around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, when police responded to a report of a burglary in Frenchtown.
The complainant explained to police that he was returning by dinghy to his boat anchored in Frenchtown harbor, when he noticed the back was open. The owner and an employee boarded the vessel and saw “feces at various points across the boat and several items were disheveled,” according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The owner called out and heard a man answer “Chill out!” so he left the boat and called 911 for assistance. Police responded and traveled to the boat in a vessel from the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, and removed Swan without incident, according to the fact sheet.
Police said that back at the marina dock, “Mr. Swan wrapped his naked body with a blue towel” and was placed in the back of a police cruiser, while a detective from the forensic bureau photographed the boat, where the owner said a chair had also been slashed with a knife.
Police transported Swan to Schneider Hospital where he was given a COVID-19 test, and “was evaluated for his previous injuries about his body,” according to the fact sheet.
“While at the hospital, Mr. Swan stated ‘I swam to the boat because I was looking for a home. Something tell me to go on the boat,” according to the fact sheet.
Like many Virgin Islanders struggling with chronic mental illness, Swan has been repeatedly jailed when his symptoms cause him to create a disturbance or commit property damage.
The latest incident is the eighth time Swan has been arrested since 2016, and comes less than one month after he was released from jail in April.
In addition to several previous arrests, Swan was charged in February 2022 after he was found sitting naked in another person’s truck in Havensight, and fought with police officers who approached to remove him from the vehicle. The officers ended up using a Taser on Swan to force him to comply with their commands, according to court records.
Swan spent five months in jail, and he was released on July 11. Swan was arrested again 10 days later after creating a disturbance at the McDonald’s in Frenchtown.
Swan remained jailed for about nine months, and eventually pleaded guilty to destruction of property.
According to the record of proceeding from that hearing on April 17, Superior Court Judge Sigrid Tejo found that Swan’s plea was “knowing and voluntary,” meaning he was mentally competent and aware of the proceedings.
Tejo sentenced Swan on April 17 to a one-year suspended sentence with credit for time served in jail, and ordered him to remain on supervised probation for six months and live at an address on St. Thomas. The judge also ordered Swan to report to the Department of Mental Health, Alcoholism and Drug Dependency Services within 72 hours of release “for further evaluation and complete any recommended testing and prescribed medication; all shall be monitored by the Office of Probation.”
Swan has a lengthy criminal history, and was arrested four times in 2016 alone.
At one point, in an effort to keep Swan out of jail but with limited options for housing, a judge ordered Swan to live in his truck. Swan was subsequently arrested again for vagrancy after asking for free food at KFC.
That incident occurred nearly seven years ago, and former V.I. Police Commissioner Delroy Richards Sr. said at the time that, “If there’s an order that he reside in his truck, that in itself tells me that you’re simply setting the guy up to fail.”
Police have long been aware of Swan’s mental health issues and he doesn’t need time in jail, “he needs help,” Richards added. “I guess they’re saying to someone who’s mentally unstable that you should exercise good judgement, which is ridiculous.”
Swan’s family was able to bring him to Florida for five years, but has been unable to cope with his increasingly complex and challenging needs, his brother said in court in August 2021.
That court appearance came when Swan was arrested at Nisky Center and charged with aggravated assault on an officer and obscene and indecent conduct, after officers responded to a report of a naked man causing a disturbance.
His brother told the judge that Swan needs to be hospitalized until the family can find “a proper facility in Florida, because none exists in the Virgin Islands, which needs to be rectified.”
The Health Department pays to ship some people to facilities on the mainland or Puerto Rico. But those facilities are frequently full and unable to accept new patients, so many Virgin Islanders in need of mental health services remain jailed indefinitely.
For years, department officials have been discussing plans to build an inpatient facility in Anna’s Hope on St. Croix, and expand the Eldra Schulterbrandt long-term care facility on St. Thomas.
Former Health Commissioner Michelle Davis said in 2017 that the department was working to find money for reconstruction of the Anna’s Hope facility, but no progress has been made in the six years since.
Encarnacion, in a statement released in March, said the department is seeking a contractor to begin designing a new behavioral health facility on St. Croix.
The Health Department was also discussing the cost of rebuilding St. Thomas’ Eldra Schulterbrandt Long Term Care Facility with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and St. John’s Morris de Castro Clinic is selecting a design vendor following a Prudent Replacement decision by FEMA, according to the statement.