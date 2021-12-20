Jamaican oil storage company West Indies Petroleum won the second Limetree Bay refinery auction Saturday night with a $62 million bid — more than double its initial commitment of $30 million cash.
St. Croix Energy, the group of investors that won the first auction on Nov. 18, are now the back-up bidders, according to a filing by Limetree Bay refinery attorney Elizabeth Green in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
On Sunday night, attorneys for St. Croix Energy filed an objection to the sale to West Indies Petroleum.
St. Croix Energy won the first auction with a bid of $20 million cash, plus professional fees of the debtor through a transitional services agreement which would have had the debtors operate the refinery on behalf of SCE.
But, at Limetree’s request, Judge David Jones reopened the auction to allow a new bid from West Indies Petroleum whose CEO had a medical emergency on the eve of the first auction.
The second auction stretched into Saturday evening before Limetree declared that West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation were the joint winning bidder, according to the notice by Green.
If the sale does not close by Jan. 21, back-up-bidder St. Croix Energy will acquire “substantially all” the refinery’s assets for $57 million, according to the notice.
According to Sunday’s objection by St. Croix Energy, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation did not submit a bid in the first auction and should not have been considered qualified to participate in the second round of bidding.
St. Croix Energy “asserts that the reopened auction and bids submitted” are void, according to the objection.
St. Croix Energy’s bid in the second auction also “contemplated a closing on Dec. 22,” while the new winning bid has a closing date of Jan. 21, according to the objection.
According to St. Croix Energy, the West Indies bid “was not submitted in good faith and its last minute change of the closing date and the introduction of new joint bidder constituted a material change to the sale process, which has severely prejudiced SCE.”
St. Croix Energy also “contends that its bid was a higher or otherwise better bid for the island of St. Croix and the United States Virgin Islands,” for several reasons, arguing that it could “immediately begin the process of restarting the refinery using the debtors’ existing permits,” which do not require EPA consent to transfer, and the West Indies bid still requires regulatory approvals, according to the objection. Further, “the SCE bid was submitted by individuals living on the island of St. Croix, who are committed to restarting the refinery, preserving the environment and willing to remain responsible to the citizens of St. Croix.”
Representatives for West Indies Petroleum did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily News by presstime this morning.
On Sunday, Jones admitted Florida attorney Thomas Eagan to appear on behalf of West Indies Petroleum and St. Croix Refining and Transportation.
St. Croix attorney Yohana Manning, who told The Daily News last month that he is one of five founding partners in St. Croix Energy, has declined to confirm the names of other partners, who have not publicly identified themselves.
Both companies participated in the auction as “going-concern” bidders who told the court they intend to restart and operate the refinery. But before that could happen, either company would need to clear numerous hurdles, including approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The Justice Department filed a complaint against Limetree on behalf of the EPA on July 12, claiming the refinery’s operations have repeatedly violated the Clean Air Act.
The refinery had previously shut down in 2012 after years of economic troubles were compounded by violations of the Clean Air Act. The brief but disastrous restart in February resulted in several environmental contamination incidents that left at least 1,200 nearby homes coated in oil particles and the layoff of hundreds of refinery employees and contractors.
The refinery still has not finished shutdown operations because Limetree Bay doesn’t have enough cash left to fully purge the equipment and prepare it for extended dormancy.
On Dec. 9, attorneys for the Justice Department and Limetree Bay filed a joint motion to stay all deadlines in the civil complaint until Feb. 21. St. Croix District Magistrate Judge George Cannon Jr. granted the request and ordered the parties to file a joint status report no later than Jan. 21.
In addition to the civil complaint, Limetree Bay has acknowledged in court documents that “the U.S. Department of Justice and EPA have been conducting a criminal investigation into the flares and chemical releases, as well as events related to the shutdown of the refinery, and procedures, training and operations of the refinery.”
The EPA filed a notice of objection to the sale Sunday, citing concerns over whether the government can come to an agreement with West Indies Petroleum to ensure they understand that “it is responsible to prevent and may have liability for ... an explosion or release, notwithstanding that the explosion or release may have derived in whole or part from a defective condition caused prior to purchase.”
According to the notice, “the United States believes it is near an agreement concerning sale order language with West Indies Petroleum, but it also does not believe it will reach an agreement by the sale objection deadline. In the event the parties cannot reach an agreement before a sale hearing, then the United States requests that the court make clear in a sale order that any obligations in the consent decree, as modified, and in the joint stipulation presented to the District Court for the Virgin Islands in the 2021 lawsuit are not adversely impacted by an order from this court.”