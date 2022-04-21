Sen. Javan James announced late Thursday night that he won’t seek re-election in November.
The two-term senator, in a prepared statement released at 9:34 p.m., said he would not seek a third term and that “my wife and I are looking forward to spending more time with our children so that they can become productive citizens of this community.”
James said he was “very thankful for the opportunity to have served the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands for two consecutive terms.”
James was initially elected in 2018 to serve in the 33rd Legislature, and re-elected two years later. In the 34th Legislature he is part of the minority after announcing he would not be a member of the majority made up of Democrats.
The outgoing senator urged residents to “pay close attention to who has their best interest at heart” with both a gubernatorial and senatorial election occurring in November.
“Please take the time to research and review the bills that were proposed and signed into law by the incumbents. It is time that we focus on electing people to the Senate who truly understand the legislative process and have a track record of getting meaningful bills passed,” James said in the prepared statement. “The Legislature is more than just signing on to your colleague’s legislation to get some credit. One must be skilled in writing laws and getting their colleagues to support them. The job of a senator is to pass legislation, provide oversight, and appropriate funds. I pray that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. continues to focus on the people whom he serves.”
James thanked voters for supporting his first bid to run for office in 2018 and his re-election bid two years later.