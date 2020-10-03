Sen. Javan James Sr., who attempted to stop senators from getting a $15,000 pay raise next year, announced on Friday that he’s moving to bring a stand-alone bill on the matter. The rub, however, is that he wants the Legislature to set its own salary.
In a statement, James said he notified the Senate legal counsel to convert his pay raise-blocking amendment — which was stymied during a legislative session on Wednesday — to a bill.
The bill seeks to undo a clause in the V.I. Code that ties the salaries of senators to that of the lowest-paid executive branch commissioner — in this case, the commissioner of Sports, Parks and Recreation, who makes $85,000 a year.
Since the Bryan administration intends to give this commissioner a $15,000 raise in fiscal year 2021, the salaries of lawmakers will, in turn, increase by $15,000.
James said his bill would not only prevent this raise but would ensure that each member of the Legislature will receive an annual salary “as approved by a favorable vote of the Legislature.”
“The power to determine salaries of the senators should remain within the jurisdiction of the Legislature,” he said. “It would be completely irresponsible of us if we allow this raise to happen.”
While the freshman St. Croix senator said he welcomed the vetting process, it is likely he could face stiff opposition along the way.
In a recent interview with The Daily News, Sen. Janelle Sarauw insisted the reason that senators’ salaries are tied to the lowest-paid commissioner was because it functioned as a “check and balance.”
“You don’t allow the institution to set its own salary — that’s ripe for corruption,” she said. “If you want to untie the salary, that’s fine, but tie it to something else. What is your Plan B?”
Senate Majority Leader Marvin Blyden also dismissed the notion of setting his own pay.
“The governor should not be able to raise commissioners’ salaries on a whim, and we as senators should not be setting our own salaries,” he said.
“We believe that the right approach is the one established by Act 7878, the Public Official Compensation Commission Act, which establishes a commission to periodically study and make recommendations to set the salaries of the governor, Cabinet officials and directors, and members of the legislative and judicial branches.”
It is unclear when the Senate legal counsel will finalize the bill and allow it to be vetted in committee.
The issue of senators’ salaries came to the fore on Wednesday, during the tail end of a legislative session, when James prepared to attach his salary amendment to a so-called “Christmas tree” bill, or a bill selected to contain unrelated amendments.
That bill was Bill 33-0198, which dealt with increasing penalties on the illegal importation of snakes.
Before James could bring his amendment to the floor, Sen. Athneil Thomas, a primary sponsor of Bill 33-0198, requested his bill be removed from the agenda, insisting it wasn’t ready to move forward.
The Senate voted 10-4 in favor of removing the bill from the agenda. The nay votes were the amendment sponsors, James, along with Senators Kenneth Gittens, Dwayne DeGraff and Oakland Benta.