V.I. Water and Power Authority spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. was found dead Tuesday night from a possible gunshot wound, according to V.I. Police.
Investigators are awaiting the result of an autopsy by the Medical Examiner to confirm the cause of death, but St. Thomas-St. John District Police Chief Barrington Thomas Sr. told The Daily News that Greaux died from a “possible gunshot wound.”
Thomas said the shooting was reported at around 5:20 p.m., and police are not searching for a possible suspect.
In terms of the manner of death, “a gun was found, but I can’t say whether it was a suicide or homicide,” Thomas said.
The 52-year-old Greaux’s death came hours after the V.I. Inspector General released a scathing audit report detailing WAPA’s disastrous attempt to convert the territory’s power plants to liquid propane gas for electricity generation — and the mismanagement and lack of oversight by board members that allowed project costs to explode to more than $200 million.
The report does not identify any individuals by name.
While WAPA officials have faced accusations of fraud and even criminal charges in recent years, Greaux has never been publicly implicated in the Authority’s financial scandals, and it’s unclear whether the timing of the audit report is in any way related to Greaux’s sudden death.