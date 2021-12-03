V.I. Police confirmed Thursday that former radio host and government spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. died by suicide.
Greaux, 52, was found dead at around 5:23 p.m. Tuesday in a car outside his home in Estate St. Peter, according to information provided by St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Barrington Thomas Sr.
A resident called 911 and reported a man that appeared to be unresponsive in a vehicle, and officers arrived and found Greaux dead from a single gunshot wound to the upper body.
Barrington did not have information Thursday about the type of gun found at the scene, but said Greaux was licensed to carry a firearm. The investigation is ongoing.
An autopsy was performed Thursday “and it was determined that Mr. Greaux’s injury was self-inflicted,” according to police.
Barrington urged anyone experiencing distress to reach out and seek help immediately.
“We know that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States,” Barrington said.
The Health Department has a 24-hour phone line and “anyone contemplating suicide should call the hotline,” Barrington said.
That number is 1-800-273-8255.
Interim WAPA Chief Executive Officer Noel Hodge said in a statement that the authority “profoundly regrets the passing of Mr. Greaux, who was an important and valued member of our management team for almost 7 years. He will be deeply missed.”
WAPA Board Chairman Kyle Fleming said the territory “lost an unforgettable voice in Jean Greaux. Communication is an art that Jean showcased across multiple disciplines and industries.”
“His work ethic, skill sets, and experience demonstrated a standard of excellence that was the blueprint for the field of journalism and communications. I admired his ability to research and the quality of his presentations,” Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach said in a statement.
“I watched him grow into his career at Government House as communications director and at other governmental agencies. Greaux distinguished himself as a consummate professional, committed to serving others. He was always willing to help and never hesitated to do so,” Roach added.
“We are all shocked and devastated by the news of Jean’s passing. He was a consummate professional and dedicated public servant. We ask that the community join us in granting his family, friends, and many colleagues some respect and privacy and extend our prayers to them during this difficult time,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said in a statement.