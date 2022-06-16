Attorneys, media personnel and ordinary citizens will have a chance to learn more about a Supreme Court ruling allowing Jehovah’s Witnesses to go door-to-door in communities nationwide.
Approaching the 20th anniversary of the landmark case, the organization announced a free webinar, beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, that will dissect the arguments found in the Watchtower v. Village of Stratton case and the impact the ruling has on the First Amendment.
“While Jehovah’s Witnesses have chosen to temporarily suspend their door-to-door ministry due to the pandemic, their activity was almost permanently banned by one U.S. village in the late 1990s — that is until the United States Supreme Court stepped in with a historic 8-1 decision on June 17, 2002 declaring the local ordinance unconstitutional,” according to a statement released by Ulises Rivera, the organization’s Public Information Department spokesperson.
In 1998, Stratton, Ohio became the scene to the controversy when the then mayor confronted Jehovah’s Witnesses and enacted an ordinance “regulating uninvited peddling and solicitation upon private property.”
The ordinance required anyone wishing to engage in door-to-door activity obtain a permit from the mayor or face imprisonment, according to the statement.
Viewing it as an infringement of their granted freedoms, Jehovah’s Witnesses brought a lawsuit in federal court after the village refused to modify their enforcement of the ordinance. The 2002 Supreme Court decision determined the ordinance unconstitutional and overturned prior lower court ruling previously upholding the law.
Rivera told The Daily News the anniversary of the case is a good time to reflect on how easy it is to lose precious rights.
“It should not be a privilege to talk with our neighbor without government interference, it is a human right. As Christians, we want to live peaceful lives and be able to carry out our ministry unfettered by governmental constraints. That’s what this ruling is all about,” Rivera said. “By extension, these free speech rights extend well beyond Jehovah’s Witnesses. As media organizations stated after the ruling 20 years ago, the Stratton victory is a victory for all.”
When asked how a case ruling on something that occurred in Ohio impacts Virgin Islanders in the Caribbean Rivera said,” Even though the Stratton case involved the U.S. Supreme Court, the stakes were high for all people.”
“Losing basic rights of free speech in a place like the U.S. could have chilling effect well beyond its borders,” he added. “On the other hand, this affirmation of our right to go door-to-door reflects an age-old judicial precedent that is well established in common law and thus becomes a bulwark against any attack on those rights. Jehovah’s Witnesses have a deeply felt desire to continue their community outreach to their neighbors. This ruling helps assure that it will continue.”
A panel of four speakers from the Religious Freedom Clinic at Harvard Law School will be featured on the live-stream program to ascertain what impact the precedent-setting ruling had on free speech, if government can restrict or regulate people going door to door, whether government has the right to regulate certain door to door activities to maintain safety, and if municipal leaders can be held liable if they attempt to regulate door to door activities.
The program is designed for attorneys, government officials, academics, students, and constitutional advocates, Rivera said, but is specifically accredited as a Continued Legal Education program in 11 jurisdictions.
No registration required, and to view the free seminar beginning at 1 p.m. Friday visit https://www.legallearningstudio.com/events/watchtower-stratton/.