Jennifer M. Sanchez
Families and friends are advised of the passing of Jennifer M. Sanchez on May 17, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Joyce E. Clyne; father, James C. Jones; sisters, Evelyn Jones-Joseph, and Carol Jones-Gunter; brother, Ralph C. Jones; grandmother, Elisa Clyne; grandfather, David Clyne; and uncle, Basil Clyne.
She is survived by her daughters, Laura M. Sanchez and Lucita N. Sanchez; granddaughters, Sharifa L. Malone, Tiffany Mactavious-Russell, and Shausmae L. Malone; great-grandchildren, Jalen N. Johnlewis, and Aniyah E. Johnlewis; grandson-in-law, Roland R. Russell; sister, Judith P. Todman; aunt, Rita R. James; nieces, Stephanie Joseph-Carroll, and Donna Gunter; nephews, John W. Fuller, Frank D. Fuller, Walter A. Cummings Jr., and Rodney Gunter; great-niece, Kijah Todman; great-nephew, Abdul Williams and Lucas W. Cummings; and cousins and adoptive family too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing to be held at Faith Christian Fellowship Church Alive in Christ on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Faith Christian Fellowship Church Alive in Christ. The viewing will be from 8 to 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com