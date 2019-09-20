Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., left, National Guard Adjutant General Kodjo Knox-Limbacker, and V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen provided an update Thursday on Hurricane Jerry during a conference at Government House on St. Croix. Karen Brin, right, provided sign language interpretation.
Hurricane Jerry is not expected to significantly impact the territory when it nears the Virgin Islands this weekend, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced Thursday.
Bryan, flanked by V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen and V.I. Adjutant General Kodjo Knox-Limbacker, said residents can expect “choppy seas and a few scattered showers this weekend” as the storm is expected to pass about 150 miles northeast of St. John.
