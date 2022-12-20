The territory’s Jewish community is coming together to celebrate Hanukkah throughout the territory and continue to give prayers following a tragedy involving the family of the St. Thomas Chabad-Lubavitch rabbi Asher Federman and his wife Henya Federman, who remains hospitalized on the mainland.
Nightly celebrations are planned through Dec. 25, when the event will culminate with a massive concert with Hasidic rapper Nissim Black.
“Nissim Black has been a gangsta rapper, a gang member, and a faith seeker. But it is his current incarnation that is here to stay: an African American Hasidic Jew who brings sharp beats and hooked-filled rhymes to the masses,” according to Black’s website.
The Chabad-Lubavitch movement issued a statement announcing the nightly celebrations and concert.
“Staffed by 12 Chabad-Lubavitch rabbinical students from across the mainland, this energetic effort comes as islanders rally in prayer and good deeds for community leader Henya Federman, who directs the Chabad Lubavitch Jewish Center of the Virgin Islands with her husband, Rabbi Asher Federman. Henya Federman is on life support following a tragic accident that took the life of the Federmans’ infant daughter,” the release stated.
V.I. Police have only released a brief statement saying that officers and personnel from the V.I. Fire Emergency Medical Service and St. Thomas Rescue responded to a reported drowning in the area of Oasis Cove Marina in Frydenhoj at 7:47 p.m. on Nov. 29.
Henya Federman, 40, was pulled from the water severely injured, but four-month-old Shternie, the youngest of the family’s 13 children, was recovered from the water and pronounced dead.
“Rabbi Asher and their children accompanied Henya to the mainland where she remains hospitalized,” according to the news release.
“In the midst of his incredible personal anguish and pain, Rabbi Asher arranged for a cadre of rabbinical students to come to the islands and help lead a swath of Hanukkah events; provide anyone in need of one — a personal menorah kit for home kindling; and share Hanukkah spirit and song with local residents, vacationers and tourists across St. Thomas as well as on St. John, St. Croix, and Water Island,” according to the news release.
In addition to the public events, “the rabbinical students will be visiting the homes of community members for impromptu Hanukkah celebrations, lighting the menorah and distributing Hanukkah menorahs, guides, donuts and other Hanukkah supplies.”
According to the statement, five of the rabbinical students are heading outreach to the guests of the just-renewed cruise ships visiting the island daily. They have also “placed public menorahs at some 15 locations across the islands, including airports, cruise ship terminals, landmarks like Mountain Top, and hotels.”
Further, “three menorahs placed atop cars, and one on a boat, will further share the holiday spirit throughout St. Thomas.”
The events throughout Hanukkah will culminate in Chanukah 1000, “which is expected to be the largest Jewish event in the history of the Caribbean Islands.”
The event will take place at the Fort Christian Parking Lot at 5 p.m. Sunday and will feature Black.
“This gathering has added significance this year as Jewish communities worldwide mark the year of Hakhel, a once-every-seven-years biblical tradition that sees Jewish gatherings focused on unity, Torah learning and practice,” the release stated. “In St. Thomas, the gathering will also serve as a time for communal prayer and support for the Federman family during this time of crisis.”
The schedule of events, which began Tuesday, is as follows:
- 5:30 p.m. — Elysian Beach Resort Menorah-Lighting, lobby of Club Wyndham
- 6 p.m. — Secret Harbour Beach Resort Menorah-Lighting
- Thursday
- 5:30 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton; Sapphire Beach Resort Menorah-Lighting
- 6 p.m. at Sapphire Beach Condominium Resort
- Sunday
- 5 p.m. Chanukah 1000. A community Hanukkah celebration and concert featuring Hasidic rapper Nissim Black as well as the lighting of a giant menorah at the Fort Christian Parking Lot.
- St. John
- Thursday
- 6:15 p.m. Menorah-Lighting, The Westin Resort villas
A Menorah-Lighting was held Tuesday night at the Christiansted boardwalk.
