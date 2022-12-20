The territory’s Jewish community is coming together to celebrate Hanukkah throughout the territory and continue to give prayers following a tragedy involving the family of the St. Thomas Chabad-Lubavitch rabbi Asher Federman and his wife Henya Federman, who remains hospitalized on the mainland.

Nightly celebrations are planned through Dec. 25, when the event will culminate with a massive concert with Hasidic rapper Nissim Black.

