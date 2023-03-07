Territory leaders gathered on St. Croix Tuesday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting for “JFL North,” the long-delayed temporary facility at Luis Hospital, which was severely damaged by the 2017 hurricanes.
“The JFL family has been working under difficult environmental conditions in a building badly in need of replacement for a very long time. Yet every day, 24 hours a day, they work hard and skillfully with great caring to provide the people of St. Croix with the best healthcare they can,” said Christopher Finch, chairman of the V.I. Government Hospital and Health Facilities Corporation.
“We know this has been a long time coming,” Finch said, and “we still have work to do before we move patients in.”
“While the devastating hurricanes of 2017 are fading memories, many viewed the completion of JFL North as a project with no end,” said Darryl Smalls, executive director of Facilities and Capital Development.
JFL North, he added, “was initially designed as an interim hospital facility,” to provide patient care while the existing hospital underwent renovation, but “soon mushroomed into an expanded project to become a fully functional standalone hospital facility once FEMA determined that JFL was eligible for a complete replacement.”
Smalls explained that the first phase will involve transitioning patients from the existing hospital to JFL North.
The second phase, construction of an administration building, will be completed this summer, and phase three involves construction of up to 250 parking spaces and a 10,000-square-foot support structure for records and facilities management on five acres of leased land east of JFL North. The fourth and final phase entails build-out of lease space to house nonclinical employees and onsite storage for medical and food supplies.
“These phases will be underway simultaneously and once completed, will allow us to begin the demolition that we all have been anxiously awaiting,” Smalls said.
“It is indeed a good day, and I always say, to God be the glory, great things he has done,” said Adrienne Williams-Octalien, director of the V.I. Office of Disaster Recovery. “Let’s all be thankful and grateful for where we are today, because if you know the road that we have struggled to get to this point, all of you will have a smile on your face.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency originally obligated $550,000 for the hospital recovery project, Williams-Octalien said, which was increased to $42.7 million.
“And further we find out, well, we have a building, but there’s no furniture, there’s no fixtures, there’s no equipment. How are we going to service the people?” she said. “And FEMA again responded back and obligated additional funding to get us to $75.5 million. And in understanding the complexity of this design-build project, we had to go back and develop strategies.”
Williams-Octalien said the total cost now stands at $130 million, and “what it has done is created a lot of lessons,” which they’ll use in other health care infrastructure projects.
The goal is “to make sure that everything that we’ve learned on JFL North will be implemented in Juan F. Luis permanent, in Myrah Keating, in Charlotte Kimelman, in Roy Lester Schneider to make sure that we establish strong, sound healthcare for the people of the Virgin Islands,” she said. “While it’s not the end, it is definitely a point for celebration.”
Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr. congratulated hospital Chief Executive Officer Doug Koch and others involved in the project.
“Today’s ribbon cutting is the light at the end of a very, very long dark tunnel. So long that we were not always sure that we will find our way out,” he said.
“I took a sneak peek at the hospital,” and “I have to say that I was totally impressed,” said Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach.
Government workers have healthcare, but 30% of Virgin Islands residents, “maybe it’s more by now, have no access to insurance,” Roach said. “I’m pleased to say that in the coming weeks, we’re going to be announcing from our office, the return of the individual healthcare plan that we have approved and we are just fine tuning the work of approving the forms so they can begin to offer their products in the territory, so I’m super excited about that.”
Roach also said that, “I have a dream that we’re going to see a healthcare system that is going to mean that our residents do not have to leave this territory to get healthcare. That the millions of dollars that leave this territory for healthcare will remain here, and that not only would that be the case, but that people will come here for healthcare as well.”
“To put it simply, today is a start of going to the emergency room with indoor bathrooms,” said Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
“Who feels it knows it. I have been here with my people as governor, and escort people to the outdoor bathroom,” Bryan said. “It wasn’t bad, you know, but still, it’s the principle of the thing. It’s the thought of the thing.”
Everyone on the island relies on the same hospital, so “this means a lot to all of us,” Bryan said.
“Projects are coming along and they take time, but we all have to keep working. Some projects, they got 10 man out there on the job --11 of them ain’t working,” Bryan, said switching to local dialect in explaining the slow pace of some jobs.” “Do your job and do it well, stop complaining what other people ain’t doing.”
A livestream of the event suffered from technical difficulties, according to Government House, and a video posted online did not include comments from all speakers.