JFL tour

Territory leaders gathered on St. Croix Tuesday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting for “JFL North,” the long-delayed temporary facility at Luis Hospital, which was severely damaged by the 2017 hurricanes.

“The JFL family has been working under difficult environmental conditions in a building badly in need of replacement for a very long time. Yet every day, 24 hours a day, they work hard and skillfully with great caring to provide the people of St. Croix with the best healthcare they can,” said Christopher Finch, chairman of the V.I. Government Hospital and Health Facilities Corporation.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.