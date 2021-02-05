Delays continue to plague a temporary medical facility on St. Croix that — for nearly three years — has struggled to open and become an alternate medical site for storm-damaged Luis Hospital.
The facility, known as JFL North, is a 55,000-square-foot structure behind Luis Hospital that boasts four operating rooms, a laboratory, a radiology department and a pharmacy. The facility, once open, seeks to restore critical services like the Virgin Islands Cardiac Center and a therapeutic, acute behavioral health unit — both of which were lost as a result of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
But while Luis Hospital Acting Interim CEO Dyma Williams said the physical structure of the building should be completed by the end of the month, the “full completion” could be — at best — in June, or more likely, in the fall.
“There are additional external projects and procedural and operational functions that must be planned for the transition to JFL North,” Williams said at the first hearing of the Senate Committee on Disaster Recovery and Infrastructure on Thursday.
Those projects are part of federal regulatory requirements and include the removal of a propane tank within 50 feet of the building, an ambulance ramp, sewer connections, the Concrete Masonry Unit building that houses all of the medical gases and a large-scale commercial water heater.
Williams said these projects were strangely excluded from the original request for proposals for the project, as well as from APTIM’s scope of work in early 2018 — before her leadership team took charge.
“The original contract did not ensure that approximately $27 million in furniture, fixtures and equipment would be included in the project,” she added. “For a hospital, this is a critical mistake because much of the equipment must be secured to the roof and the walls. The installation of furniture, fixtures and equipment by any other company would have voided all applicable warranties on the building, pursuant to the contract.”
Lawmakers voiced their frustration over the oversight and delays and how the lack of a fully operational JFL North and, in turn, a new hospital rebuild, is placing the hospital system into a full blown “cash crisis,” with limited capacity fueling off-island transfers at a tune of $50-60 million annually.
“We’re bleeding money on St. Croix,” said Sen. Kurt Vialet. “We’re sending our people to the states in the midst of COVID. Patients are dying on the mainland without ever seeing their family — this is an emergency.”
Vialet recalled how a temporary hospital was built within two years on St. Croix following Hurricane Hugo in 1989.
He urged that FEMA must get onboard, realize the urgency of having a hospital on St. Croix and expedite their processes.
“We have made a lot of mistakes with getting this hardened modular unit up on the island of STX and we need to use this as an example not to continue moving forward making the same mistakes,” he said. “[But] June ain’t looking good.”