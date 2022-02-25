ST. THOMAS — In just seven rounds, 11-year-old Naitik Jhanwar was able to out spell six other competitors and take top prize in the St. Thomas-St. John District Spelling Bee held at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School on Thursday.
The seventh-grader sealed his victory with the spelling of “conurbation.”
On St. Croix Shadya Coureur, an eighth-grader from Free Will Baptist School, spelled “complacency” correctly to win her district’s competition held at Educational Complex. Her win came after going head to head in the last four rounds of a 15-round spell off with second place winner Jae-Quan Greaux, an eighth-grader at John H. Woodson Junior High School.
Both Coureur and Jhanwar, and the five top spellers from each district, are now eligible to compete at the Territorial Bee scheduled for March 24 on St. Croix. The territorial contest will determine who will go on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee scheduled for Washington D.C. on June 2.
Representing All Saints Cathedral School, Jhanwar said of the 450 words on the official 2022 School Spelling Bee Study List he found 25 of them difficult to memorize.
“I had to practice. I practiced with my dad and my teacher. With my teacher I went into school and sometimes even called,” Jhanwar told The Daily News following his win. “I also tried to find out some spelling tricks online. Like what to do or how to find out if there is a double consonant, or how to know if a word is using a C or a K. Those kinds of stuff.”
While most tips and tricks picked up by the students were not visible to the 40-member audience, one tactic used by Jhanwar was apparent.
“I like to use my hands to help me visualize when I’m spelling each word. I’m like writing it on my hand basically and it really does help me visualize it,” Jhanwar said.
Having already won his school’s spelling bee competition, Jhanwar said Thursday’s victory marks his second spelling bee trophy, but he’s “won lots of other trophies” for competing in chess and tennis tournaments.
Dressed in black and yellow, like much of the faculty found buzzing around the spelling bee, St. Thomas-St. John District English Language Arts and Spelling Bee coordinator Kendra Vicars encouraged contestants to “embrace the butterflies you will feel today and have fun.”
But even after practicing over an hour a day for nearly two months, Jhanwar said he still “woke up and felt nervous. Very, very nervous.”
But during the last round when the final word was called, he said his last thought was “OK, I know I can win this! And then I just spelled it and won.”
Coming in second place was 14-year-old Isabel Ethen, representing Antilles School, who fell out of the round after misspelling “katabatic.”
“I practiced a lot with my parents, but I admit I procrastinated a little bit. I waited to the last minute but it was definitely worth it to study what I did,” Ethen told The Daily News, adding with a laugh “but I was really nervous when I woke up because I didn’t know what the other students were going to be like or how skilled they were going to be.”
English Language Arts and Spelling Bee Coordinator Paulina Croskey told The Daily News the St. Croix spellers were excited to be back on stage after taking part in a virtual spelling bee last year.
“You could see that they were ready and looking around excitedly, but still a bit nervous,” she said, “but once the competition got underway, they were relaxed. Once it was finished, they were happy about the gifts they got.”
A host of sponsors donated trophies, laptops, tablets — and even meals, according to Croskey, who added “I always try to provide lunch for my spellers because it’s a grueling competition.”
The other spellers in the St. Thomas-St. John District were Brydn Hahlil Tano of Addelita Cancryn Junior High School; De’Andew Mills of Yvonne Milliner-Bowsky Elementary School; Samuel De La Rosa Luciano of Joseph A. Gomez Elementary School; and Micah Dominique of New Testament Academy.
On St. Croix, the other top spellers were D’Nya Harvey of St. Croix Christian Academy; Khamron L. Eugene of Eulalie R. Rivera K-8 School; Madison X. Davis of Church of God Holiness Academy and Kayden Theodore of Alfredo Andrews Elementary School.
Since 1985, the Territorial Spelling Bee, set for March 24, has primarily been sponsored by The Virgin Islands Daily News. The sponsorship includes paid travel and accommodations for the Virgin Islands winner to the national competition outside Washington.
The bee is run on a nonprofit basis by The E.W. Scripps Company, a media conglomerate founded in 1878.
— Daily News freelancer Fiona Stokes contributed to this report.