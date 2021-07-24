A federal judge granted boxer John Jackson’s request to continue his trial on child rape and pornography charges, after Jackson and his father wrote letters to the court asking that they be allowed to hire a private attorney.
The trial had been scheduled to begin Monday, but U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy granted Jackson’s motion to continue, and relieved the Federal Public Defender’s Office from representing him.
Jackson’s private attorney must enter an appearance no later than Aug. 6, and a status conference is scheduled for Aug. 13, according to Molloy’s order.
Molloy said he would schedule a new trial date at the status conference.
In his letter to the judge on July 16, Jackson said his family was previously unable to afford a lawyer, but “I am very disappointed in my public defenders; there have been long increments in time where I don’t hear from them. I know there are other cases, but it’s been excessive.”
Jackson asked his attorneys to file motions to suppress evidence and dismiss charges in the case, and “I have told them to get important evidence that I need to fight my case and they refuse to get it,” according to the letter.
Molloy agreed to the delay, which “is necessary to allow Jackson time to obtain evidence,” according to the order entered Tuesday. “The Court also found that the motions Jackson complained that his counsel did not file would have been futile. As such, those particular complaints did not constitute good cause to warrant a continuance.”
Jackson is in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, and “I’m being deprived of life, liberty, and property,” he wrote in his letter. “In addition, I have asthma, which makes me high risk to the COVID-19 virus, which can be fatal especially with the new variant.”
Jackson’s father, Julian Jackson Sr., wrote a similar letter, echoing his son’s concerns and expressing the family’s desire to hire private counsel, according to court records.
The family retained the services of attorney Carl Williams after Jackson’s 2019 arrest, but Williams asked to withdraw from the case for nonpayment.
Williams told the court that Jackson “has consistently and persistently failed to meet his financial obligations to counsel” and has only paid about 20 percent of Williams’ fee, “excluding expenses,” according to court records.
Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller said Jackson’s financial circumstances qualified him for free legal services, and appointed the Federal Public Defender’s Office to represent him in July 2019.
Judges have repeatedly asked whether the parties might reach a plea agreement, but Jackson has maintained his innocence and appears prepared to defend himself at trial.
Jackson, 32, has been in jail for more than two years, and is facing a lengthy prison sentence if convicted of the 11 felonies and other related counts he’s charged with.
Jackson is facing two counts of production of child pornography, with each carrying a mandatory minimum 15-year prison sentence. He is also charged with three federal counts of transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in sexual activity and five local counts of second-degree aggravated rape — each of which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, and the possibility of life imprisonment.
Jackson was arrested by V.I. Police on Feb. 6, 2019, after the father of a 15-year-old girl said Jackson had plied her with alcohol and marijuana brownies and raped her, and he was initially released on bond.
Jackson was subsequently arrested and charged with federal child pornography crimes after investigators found a video he allegedly made of himself having sex with the victim. Following the first child’s report, other victims came forward and prosecutors have since charged Jackson with assaulting two other girls, according to court records.
Jackson has been in pretrial detention since Feb. 23, 2019, after a federal judge ordered him held without bond pending trial, and his jury trial has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prosecutors have previously opposed continuances of the trial, arguing that Jackson’s attorneys have had ample time to prepare a defense, and the alleged victims are being affected by the ongoing delays.
Prosecutors have also asked the court to limit who may attend the proceedings to protect the privacy of the minor victims, but requested that the victims themselves be allowed to remain in the courtroom after they testify so they can watch the rest of the trial.