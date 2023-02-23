John Jackson was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for sex crimes against three underage victims, and a judge praised the young women for bravely taking the stand to testify against the former Olympic boxer during his trial in April.
“These were children. The trauma placed on these victims has got to be agonizing,” said U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy. “They were victimized over, and over, and over again. Shunned by their family, shunned by their friends, and ridiculed by the public. Children should not have to go through that.”
Molloy said Jackson systematically “groomed” the victims with affection and gifts, and used them to make contact with new victims half his age.
“You are the textbook example of a child predator,” Molloy said.
Jackson declined to make a statement during the hearing.
Molloy said that while he understands Jackson’s desire to maintain his innocence, Jackson has shown, “no remorse,” and claimed he didn’t know the victims were underage at the time.
“The court finds that extremely difficult to believe,” given that Jackson picked the girls up from high school campuses in their school uniforms, Molloy said. “You knew.”
Jackson, 33, had remained jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico since his arrest in February 2019.
At trial on St. Thomas in April, the 12-member jury found Jackson guilty of all charges in the six-count indictment, including production of child pornography, first-degree rape of a person whose resistance was prevented “by stupor or weakness of mind” because of an intoxicating substance, aggravated second-degree rape of a person between the age of 13 and 15, and three counts of transportation of a minor for sexual activity.
Prosecutors said after the initial victim filed a report, others came forward with similar accounts of Jackson’s predatory behavior. But some victims said they did not want to face the backlash from parents or go through the pain of testifying, and chose not to take their cases to court.
The case was repeatedly delayed by the pandemic, and Jackson’s disagreements with both private and court-appointed defense attorneys, and it took three years for the case to go to trial.
Three victims, who were between the age of 15 and 16 at the time of Jackson’s crimes, took the stand to testify against him at trial in open court.
Jackson also filmed one of the encounters on the victim’s cellphone, and that footage was shown privately to jurors.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, Jackson had been facing the possibility of life in prison, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha Baker recommended a sentence of 30 to 40 years.
Jackson’s appointed defense attorney, Jason Gonzalez-Delgado, argued for a 15-year prison term, which Molloy said was “woefully inadequate.”
Thursday’s sentencing hearing stretched on for three hours, as the prosecution and defense debated whether the sentencing guidelines had been calculated appropriately for various enhancements.
For example, the parties agreed that the calculation should be increased because of the age of the victims and other circumstances. But Molloy said he disagreed with the guideline that recommends an enhanced sentence because a computer or cellphone was used during the crime.
Cellphone use is so ubiquitous in modern society that it is not an aggravating factor, Molloy said.
But even with the adjustments, Jackson’s calculation was still technically off the chart at 44 points, as the highest possible sentencing guideline is 43, which means a recommended sentence of life in prison.
Sentencing guidelines are advisory, and it is ultimately up to the judge to impose the appropriate sentence.
Molloy said he was concerned about the high calculation recommended by the sentencing guidelines, but told Jackson that, “in no way am I sympathetic to you or what you have done.”
Molloy said that “there is no exact science to determine what is the appropriate punishment,” and “I believe you are someone that can be rehabilitated. Right now, you are a danger to the community, without question.”
Jackson had no prior criminal convictions, and had a successful career as an Olympic and professional boxer, following in the footsteps of his father, Julian Jackson, and brother Julius Jackson.
Delgado argued that Jackson has strong family support, and two young children who need their father.
Delgado said Jackson will also “have to be looking over his shoulder” while behind bars because inmates scorn those with convictions like Jackson’s.
Baker argued on behalf of the prosecution that there “are no winners” in this case, and “we have hurt victims, hurt families, and a hurting community.”
The victims “spent years going through a very grueling process,” and all were severely impacted by Jackson’s crimes and the ensuing legal proceedings, Baker said.
“Much has been said in the community about these victims,” Baker said.
Baker added that the impact on their education and emotional well being has been obvious and “depressing,” and “they just want it to be over, to move on,” but “they don’t know how to proceed with their futures. They are lost, and that’s the reality of it.”
The mother of one victim also spoke during Thursday’s sentencing hearing. The Daily News is not identifying her or the victims by name.
She explained how her daughter talked to her about Jackson after seeing news reports on his initial arrest, and asked what her mother thought about the girl who reported him.
The mother said they discussed how underage children cannot consent to sex, and adults having sex with children is a crime.
When her daughter eventually told her that she had also been victimized by Jackson, the mother said she did not react well.
“I said some really bad things to her,” she said.
The woman said she has since tried to support her daughter as much as possible, and only learned the full extent of what had happened during Jackson’s trial.
As the details of Jackson’s crimes emerged in news reports, the mother said her daughter’s classmates and adults in the community became fixated on identifying the victims, causing additional pain.
“I owe my daughter the biggest apology that I can,” she said. “She had to deal with a lot of this on her own.”
The woman added that, “hopefully today brings not peace, but closure,” and she wants her daughter to be “a successful survivor” who can use her experience to “try to help other victims.”
“It goes without saying that your actions were very, very heinous,” Molloy told Jackson. “To put it bluntly, at its most basic level, you were having sex with children.”
The judge repeated the last sentence for emphasis.
“The laws are put in place to protect the public and also to protect those who don’t have the mental capacity to protect themselves,” Molloy said. “Children have no business being in a relationship with adults. Your actions were the classic actions of a child predator. You used your fame, you used your charm, you used your flashy car, and you used your wit to prey on young victims.”
Molloy said Jackson’s children are also victims who will now grow up without their father, and there is “no one else to blame but yourself.”
While Jackson was a respected member of the community who did some good before his arrest, “unfortunately for you, the bad significantly outweighs the good you have done,” Molloy said.
Following his 25-year prison sentence, Jackson must remain on supervised release for life, and must also register as a sex offender for life. He is prohibited from any contact with the victims, is barred from possessing pornography, must submit to random drug testing, and can only interact with children under supervision of an adult with knowledge of his convictions.
Molloy imposed assessments under laws designed to provide financial justice for victims, which totaled $13,600. Molloy said Jackson must also pay restitution to the victims, and ordered the prosecution to submit their recommendation within 90 days.
The victims “are crying for help,” and Molloy said that one indicated in a letter to the court that they did not receive adequate assistance from V.I. Police, and are in need of counseling and other resources.
Baker said prosecutors have provided assistance to the victims, but “from the letter today, it doesn’t appear that way,” Molloy said.
Molloy urged Jackson to spend his time behind bars working on rehabilitation.
“Mr. Jackson, you have a problem. And the sooner you recognize that, the sooner you will be on the road to recovery. Until then, you will continue to be a danger to this community,” Molloy said.