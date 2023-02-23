John Jackson was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for sex crimes against three underage victims, and a judge praised the young women for bravely taking the stand to testify against the former Olympic boxer during his trial in April.

“These were children. The trauma placed on these victims has got to be agonizing,” said U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy. “They were victimized over, and over, and over again. Shunned by their family, shunned by their friends, and ridiculed by the public. Children should not have to go through that.”

