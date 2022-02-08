Federal prosecutors have filed a third superseding indictment against St. Thomas boxer John Jackson, charging him with six crimes against three underage victims.
Jackson, 32, was indicted by a grand jury Thursday and charged with first-degree rape, aggravated second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and three counts of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal activity, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
A forfeiture allegation in the indictment calls for Jackson to surrender property used in facilitating the offense, meaning that if convicted, he would be required to forfeit his Acura TSX that was allegedly used to transport teen girls for sex.
The indictment, filed by Criminal Division Chief Jill Koster and Assistant U.S. Attorney Donna Rainwater, is a pared-down version of the second superseding indictment filed in 2019, which included 11 substantially similar counts.
Jackson is scheduled to appear for arraignment on Feb. 16, and jury selection in the trial is scheduled to begin on April 11.
Jackson was arrested by V.I. Police on Feb. 6, 2019, after the father of a 15-year-old girl said Jackson had plied her with alcohol and marijuana brownies and raped her. He was initially released on bond.
Jackson was subsequently arrested and charged with federal child pornography crimes after investigators found a video he allegedly made of himself having sex with the victim.
He acknowledged having sex with the girl, but claimed he thought she was 21 years old, according to court documents.
The girl told investigators Jackson was aware of her age, and she was told by others in the community that Jackson has a history of sexually preying on children, according to court records.
Following the first child’s report, other victims came forward and prosecutors have since charged Jackson with assaulting two other girls, according to court records.
Jackson has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Puerto Rico since Feb. 23, 2019, after a federal judge ordered him held without bond pending trial, and his jury trial has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.