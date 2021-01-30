John Rankin sworn in as BVI’s 14th Governor

TORTOLA — John Rankin was sworn in Friday as the British Virgin Islands’ 14th governor during a ceremony at the Save The Seed Energy Center in Duffs Bottom.
In his welcoming remarks, House Speaker Julian Willock said Rankin is taking up his position at an interesting time in the relationship between the territory and the United Kingdom.
After Justice Vicki Ann Ellis administered the oath, Rankin, who served as governor of Bermuda until December, said he’s keenly aware that no two territories are the same and he’ll be spending the next few weeks listening and learning as much as possible about the people, history and unique culture of the territory.
“I firmly believe that to serve a people, one must know the people,” he said. “I’m also looking forward to working in lockstep with the government of the Virgin Islands. We face plenty of challenges ahead, including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting our financial services and tourist industries, ensuring security of the islands and upholding good governance.”
“Working in partnership will be the key to success,” Rankin said. “Friendship must be based on honesty, trust and mutual respect, values which I will keep in front my mind.”
Rankin said he looks forward to working with justice and law enforcement agencies to ensure they’re able to continue to strive to be experts, be impartial and trusted by the people.
Public servants the world over are unsung heroes and must continue to prioritize training, well being and effectiveness, Rankin said as he pledged his support to the bodies and institutions fall under his responsibility.
“When there’s good governance, there’s prosperity, equality and success,” Rankin said. “I fully support the independent Commission of Inquiry called by my predecessor and I look forward for the people of the BVI to engage with the commission so that it delivers for the people. I see it as a vital opportunity for these islands to carve a clear path towards good governance and greater self determination. ”
Rankin, who succeeded Augustus Jaspert, said his goal is to be a humble governor. “To support the continual achievement and advancement of the people, for the benefit of the people,” he said.
Premier Andrew Fahie told Rankin that he has his support even with the Commission of Inquiry.
“We are confident that you have come in a time when this will propel us into a new paradigm and a positive one,” Fahie said.
Fahie further assured Rankin that they’ll be working to ensure integrity when legislation comes to the House of Assembly to ensure contracts are done fairly and cited whistle-blower and procurement legislation are coming forward which Rankin will oversee.