ST. THOMAS — The American Federation of Teachers Local 1825 election committee announced its newest officers-elect on Thursday.
Leontyne Jones will remain president after receiving 89% of 195 votes cast during the election. In a statement to members, Jones thanked the St. Thomas-St. John Federation of Teachers for re-electing her.
“I will continue to fight for the dignity, security and respect of our members, our children and our community,” she said.
Camelia Febres was elected to serve as first vice president. Sandra M. Benjamin will serve as second vice president and Nancy Liburd as third vice president. The fourth vice president, Julia Mingo, was elected with 41 percent of the write-in votes, which the election committee found eligible for installment to the position.
Voters elected Mechele Lett to the role of recording secretary, and Rochelle Jackson-Todman, treasurer.