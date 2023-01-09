Thousands of revelers flooded into Frederiksted Saturday for the 70th Annual Crucian Christmas Festival Adults’ Parade.
The pandemic had put the parade on hiatus for two years, and feters took to the streets with renewed enthusiasm, wukking and whining through Freedom City to thumping soca beats.
The Festival pageant winners led the parade, with the queens’ lavish gowns cascading over their convertible sports cars and tiaras and crowns glinting in the afternoon sun.
The Rising Stars Steel Orchestra hyped up spectators with a high-energy performance, followed by a quadrille serenade by Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Nights.
The Gentlemen of Jones troupe featured a healthcare theme, with doctors in scrubs and nurses tossing beads from a hospital float. Meanwhile, the drummers and dancers of the Indians troupe donned feathered headdresses and staffs.
The Guardians of Culture Moko Jumbie troupe wowed the crowd with their colorful madras and daring dance moves, and the Division of Festivals teamed up on a troupe with Cruzan Rum.
Sanctuary Festival Troupe paid homage to the four Queens of Fireburn with a section of costumes emblazoned with flames, contrasting with ethereal white lace bodysuits representing the spirit of the women who led the 1878 labor uprising. The troupe’s style mixes historical and modern fashion references, and the male members’ mesh t-shirts and durags harkened back to 90s hip-hop trends.
Traditional masqueraders obscured their identities with masks and cloaks of colorful strips of fabric, and the Transitions Cultural Fusion troupe wore sparkly flapper-style dresses and feathered headbands.
More than 1,000 people marched down the road in Simply Sophisticated Fun Troupe alone, with elaborate, barely-there bejeweled bikinis and stunning back pieces made of feathers in every color of the rainbow.
Savage Festival troupe members wore criss-crossed jewel encrusted ribbons and lush feathered wings in vibrant neon colors as they danced joyfully down the sunny parade route.
Patrickson Thomas was among the members of Regal Dynasty of St. Thomas who made the trip to take part in the St. Croix parade. The troupe members’ costumes featured metallic elements shining amid the meticulously crafted feathered backpieces, which filled the streets with colorful movement. The Prestige Carnival Troupe’s theme of “Desert Storm” honored the military and law enforcement, and the Sterling Optical Transitions Fun Troupe, with co-owner Dr. Lisa Adams among the troupe members, were bedecked in feathers and sequins.
Viewers tuned in to watch from around the world on a variety of online platforms, and parade participants held up cellphones to capture selfies and livestream the festivities on social media while they played mas.
Government officials, including Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, Cabinet members, and senators, traded their usual business attire for costumes and casualwear and joined the fete.
As festivities reached a fever pitch, a technical issue briefly stopped the music, but the parade continued on as soon as the speaker boxes roared back to life.
Aside from the minor glitch, the parade suffered no major mishaps, and police said there were no incidents of violence throughout the entirety of the Festival.
While past celebrations have been marred by shootings or assaults, this year’s parades and parties were fun, safe celebrations for all.
