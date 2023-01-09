Thousands of revelers flooded into Frederiksted Saturday for the 70th Annual Crucian Christmas Festival Adults’ Parade.

The pandemic had put the parade on hiatus for two years, and feters took to the streets with renewed enthusiasm, wukking and whining through Freedom City to thumping soca beats.

