ST. THOMAS — The New York judge overseeing the V.I. government’s lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase will allow the bank’s lawyers to continue arguing, for now, that territorial officials have “unclean hands” and are at fault for aiding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff, of the Southern District of New York, issued an order denying the government’s motion to strike four of the affirmative defenses the bank is asserting in the ongoing litigation, in which both sides are claiming the other profited from protecting Epstein.

