ST. THOMAS — The New York judge overseeing the V.I. government’s lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase will allow the bank’s lawyers to continue arguing, for now, that territorial officials have “unclean hands” and are at fault for aiding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff, of the Southern District of New York, issued an order denying the government’s motion to strike four of the affirmative defenses the bank is asserting in the ongoing litigation, in which both sides are claiming the other profited from protecting Epstein.
The order comes after “extensive briefing and oral argument on the motion,” Rakoff wrote, and he also cautioned that the decision may only be temporary.
“Although the Court is skeptical that some or all of the defenses will survive summary judgment (let alone prevail at trial), the Court is satisfied they should not be stricken as a matter of pleading,” Rakoff wrote.
Rakoff has not yet issued a full written opinion, but will do so “in due course,” according to the one-page order signed Thursday.
The order is a blow to the V.I. government’s efforts to keep the focus of the case squarely on JPMorgan.
The government’s lawsuit accuses bank officials of violating anti-sex trafficking laws by failing to report Epstein’s suspicious financial activities, and is seeking civil penalties and fines of $190 million, plus damages.
The “affirmative defenses” the bank is asserting claim that government officials should be barred from suing because of similar misconduct. JPMorgan’s lawyers have been deposing government officials that had a hand in approving Epstein for lucrative tax benefits through the V.I. Economic Development Authority, including Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, who both worked for the EDA during the administration of former Gov. John deJongh.
Former first lady Cecile deJongh, who worked for Epstein for two decades, has long sought to minimize her involvement in Epstein’s personal affairs, but emails produced in discovery show she worked closely with Epstein and advised him on which political candidates to support with large campaign contributions.
Plaskett received $30,000 in contributions from Epstein and his employees after
Epstein received over $300 million in tax incentives from the EDA, even after his conviction in Florida in 2008 for sexually abusing underage girls, which required him to register as a sex offender.
Epstein claimed the Virgin Islands as his primary residence, and JPMorgan attorneys have also been deposing former V.I. Attorneys General, including Vincent Frazer, Carol Thomas-Jacobs, and Denise George, about the Justice Department’s efforts to monitor him as a sex offender.
