ST. THOMAS — The Virgin Islands government “shielded a predator for profit” when officials granted Jeffrey Epstein exemptions from sex offender monitoring requirements and awarded him more than $300 million in tax incentives, according to the latest court filing by lawyers for JPMorgan Chase.
Among the newest revelations is that former V.I. Attorney General Vincent Frazer appears to have conceded that Epstein had a hand in crafting legislation about sexual offenders, a matter initially brought to light when lawyers representing the bank published the emails of first lady Cecile de Jongh.
In the process of defending the bank against an ongoing lawsuit filed by the V.I. government, JPMorgan’s attorneys are continuing to publicly scrutinize Epstein’s close ties with powerful territorial officials.
The V.I. government is suing the bank in a New York federal court, accusing JPMorgan of violating anti-sex trafficking laws by failing to report Epstein’s suspicious financial activities. The government is seeking civil penalties and fines of $190 million, plus damages.
JPMorgan’s lawyers have been working to depose local government leaders and gather evidence showing that the V.I. government did not properly monitor Epstein as a sex offender, and gave him special treatment that allowed him to travel freely and live comfortably in the Virgin Islands for two decades.
The V.I. government is “guilty of the very allegations in its complaint — and having shielded a predator for profit — USVI is still subject to JPMC’s equitable defenses,” according to a filing Thursday by JPMorgan lawyer Felicia Ellsworth.
The bank is asserting certain defenses against the government’s lawsuit, and says the government was aware of Epstein’s activities but failed to act.
That issue is currently in dispute, and U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff has not yet ruled on whether the bank will be allowed to assert those defenses.
The bank and government have been engaging in discovery, gathering emails and other documents, and taking depositions of key individuals associated with the case.
In June, Rakoff granted JPMorgan’s request to take depositions of former V.I. Attorneys General Frazer, Denise George, and Carol Thomas-Jacobs, and allowed bank lawyers to question them about the V.I. Justice Department’s monitoring of Epstein as a sex offender.
In the new filing, Ellsworth cited Frazer’s deposition, although the content of his statement was redacted from public view.
In recent weeks, “the facts undergirding JPMC’s affirmative defenses have only grown stronger — with USVI’s Attorney General conceding under oath at his deposition that” [redacted] “and with USVI’s First Lady similarly admitting she personally helped Epstein craft that legislation,” according to Ellsworth’s filing.
Epstein pleaded guilty to sexually abusing underage girls in Florida in 2008, and was required to register as a sex offender after he finished his prison sentence and returned to the Virgin Islands.
In 2011, when the V.I. Legislature was revising the local sex offender statute, deJongh sent Epstein a copy of the draft legislation for his review, according to emails obtained in discovery.
DeJongh managed Epstein’s companies for 20 years, including throughout husband Gov. John deJongh’s term in office, and helped ensure Epstein continued receiving tax incentives from the V.I. Economic Development Authority, according to court records.
When she showed him the draft sex offender legislation, Epstein wanted several sections revised to allow him to travel freely and keep his hosts’ identities and addresses confidential, as the records might “be also accessible by the press. If we are not careful. A list of who I stay with should violate my privacy. Restrict my business and livelihood,” according to emails obtained in discovery.
Epstein’s attorneys also argued to Frazer directly that the proposed amendments to the travel reporting requirements would be too burdensome.
When the legislation did not include all of Epstein’s demands, deJongh apologized profusely and promised to work with then-senators Carlton Dowe and Celestino White to “figure something out by coming up with a game plan to get around these obstacles,” according to a July 1, 2012 email she wrote to Epstein. “In the mean time, we will work with Vincent to give the discretion for status quo for you — that’s the least he can do.”
Days later, Epstein’s lawyer Maria Tankenson Hodge asked Frazer to waive the new requirement that sex offenders inform the Justice Department 21 days before they plan to travel.
Frazer agreed, and said Epstein only had to report his travel plans 72 hours in advance. He later agreed to further demands to reduce that notification requirement to 24 hours.
That policy remained unchanged until March 2019, when Thomas-Jacobs sent a letter to Epstein’s attorneys, revoking the special exemption.
That prompted a lengthy letter to George from Epstein’s attorney Erika Kellerhals on April 30, 2019, complaining that the relaxed reporting requirements “have worked perfectly for the past ten (10) years,” and Epstein shouldn’t be subject to the same rules as other sex offenders because of his busy travel schedule.
In a letter to Kellerhals on June 2, 2019, George wrote that “while my predecessors have apparently had differing interpretations” of the law, “it is my understanding that the 21-day in-person notification for international travel can only be waived upon a showing of ‘reasonable and reliable proof,’” that the travel is for a legitimate purpose.
“In this particular case, I have not been presented with any documentation of such proof, nor does the VIDOJ have any record of such documentation ever having been submitted to the DOJ,” George wrote.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. was also deposed in the government’s case with JPMorgan, but a transcript of his testimony has not been made public.
Bryan has denied receiving any campaign contributions from Epstein, he did receive support from Kellerhals, who organized a 2018 campaign fundraiser limited to 14 people, who each paid $1,000 to attend.
Prior to serving as governor, Bryan was appointed by Gov. deJongh to run the EDA, and signed off on Epstein’s EDA certificate in 2013 alongside V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, who was serving as EDA counsel at the time.
Portions of Plaskett’s deposition have been made public, including her admission that she received $30,000 in campaign contributions from Epstein and his employees after meeting with Epstein privately at his home in New York.
Plaskett has publicly acknowledged receiving $8,100 in campaign contributions from Epstein, which she said in 2019 she would be donating to local charities that help abused women and girls.
The V.I. Delegate has not responded to questions from The Daily News about whether her campaign kept the remaining $21,900 in contributions she received at Epstein’s direction.
Plaskett also has not responded to questions about why her LinkedIn employment profile does not list the two years she spent working for Kellerhals after she left the EDA in 2012, and before she ran for public office.