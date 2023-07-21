ST. THOMAS — The Virgin Islands government “shielded a predator for profit” when officials granted Jeffrey Epstein exemptions from sex offender monitoring requirements and awarded him more than $300 million in tax incentives, according to the latest court filing by lawyers for JPMorgan Chase.

Among the newest revelations is that former V.I. Attorney General Vincent Frazer appears to have conceded that Epstein had a hand in crafting legislation about sexual offenders, a matter initially brought to light when lawyers representing the bank published the emails of first lady Cecile de Jongh.

