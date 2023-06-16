The V.I. Economic Development Authority granted millions of dollars of tax incentives to Jeffrey Epstein’s companies “with little to no diligence,” and did not audit his Financial Trust Company for nearly a decade, according to a new court filing by lawyers for JPMorgan Chase bank.
The filing comes amid an ongoing lawsuit against JPMorgan by the V.I. government, which claims that JPMorgan kept Epstein on as a client despite his suspicious cash withdrawals, and failed to report information about his suspected sex trafficking as required by federal law.
The bank’s attorneys have responded with similar accusations that government officials were aware of Epstein’s activities, and failed to hold him accountable for the 20 years he lived in the territory before his August 2019 suicide while awaiting trial on new charges.
“JPMorgan Chase seeks to attack the people of the Virgin Islands for not discovering the very information that bank executives refused to share. JPMorgan Chase had a legal responsibility to report the evidence in its possession of Epstein’s human trafficking, it failed to do so, and it should be held accountable for violating the law,” according to a statement Thursday from Assistant V.I. Attorney General Venetia Velazquez on behalf of the V.I. Attorney General’s Office.
The new filing by attorney Felicia Ellsworth, who is representing JPMorgan, removes additional redactions that had previously hidden sections of the document that was originally filed on May 23.
The bank is asserting certain “affirmative defenses,” which the government is trying to strike, and the latest filing comes as part of that dispute between attorneys for the parties.
The new version of the bank’s filing is still partially redacted, but says that, “the EDA’s relationship with Epstein began on December 18, 1998,” when Epstein’s Financial Trust Company applied for program benefits from the Economic Development Commission.
The company’s application was approved in 1999 and granted 10 years of benefits that included 100% exemption from income and gross receipts tax. The tax incentives were modified and extended for five years, and Epstein’s Southern Trust Company was granted tax incentives in 2013, which extended for an additional 10 years.
Former V.I. First Lady Cecile deJongh, wife of former Gov. John deJongh, worked for Epstein as office manager for Financial Trust Company and Southern Trust Company for 20 years.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett served as the V.I. Economic Development Authority attorney from 2007 to 2012 while Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. was EDA chairman, and Bryan signed off on the latest benefit certificate for Southern Trust Company.
Plaskett was deposed in the case on May 9, and excerpts from that deposition transcript have been publicly filed with the court, but Bryan’s June 6 deposition has not been made public as of Thursday.
Epstein had already been living in the Virgin Islands for about a decade when he was convicted of child sex crimes in Florida in 2008.
“First Lady deJongh routinely interacted with the EDA on behalf of FTC regarding the company’s benefits under the EDC Program,” according to Ellsworth’s filing.
Ellsworth cited a May 18 deposition of Sandra Bess, compliance officer for the EDA, who identified deJongh as the “compliance person” and “office manager” for Epstein’s companies.
“Yet, when Governor de Jongh was contacted by a reporter regarding the potential conflict of interest inherent in the USVI government granting millions in tax incentives to his wife’s employer, the First Lady suggested to Epstein that they respond with the following statement: ‘Cecile de Jongh currently works for Financial Trust Company in the capacity of office manager. She had nothing to do with Financial Trust Company receiving EDC tax benefits,’” according to Ellsworth.
JPMorgan’s lawyers also publicly filed four pages of excerpts from Bess’s deposition, and the partial transcript sheds additional light on the EDA’s lack of enforcement.
“A compliance report should be done annually, but because the agency had some backlog as we termed it, sometimes the report would take probably three years before completion, five years before completion, and sometimes you’d have one that’s done on an annual basis,” Bess said, according to the transcript excerpt.
When asked if it would be unusual for a company to not receive a compliance report for nine years, Bess said that it was uncommon.
Peter Neiman, who was questioning Bess on behalf of JPMorgan, asked if Bess was required to review “the character of the people who are the owners of the companies receiving tax benefits,” and Bess said it’s not, but the application division might.
Neiman said she conducted “one or two” unannounced visits to Financial Trust Company, and would “identify myself, and then ask to see the compliance person.”
“Who was the person or people at the Financial Trust Company that you dealt with?” Neiman said.
“Cecile de Jongh,” Bess replied.
In addition to being the company’s office manager, de Jongh was the First Lady.
The excerpt from Bess’s deposition ends with a question by Neiman, that was partially cut off by the page break — “Did the fact that she was married to the governor affect how you interacted with her in any” — and the filing does not include Bess’s response.
Another section of Ellsworth’s filing that has been newly unredacted says that, “The EDA was well aware of Epstein’s past, even requesting an assessment of the potential impact on STC’s business.”
The filing cites a Jan. 7, 2015 letter to Epstein from EDA compliance director Stephanie Berry, asking Epstein to assess the impact on his business activities “given the current media discussions surrounding a principal of Southern Trust Company, Inc.”
“Yet, despite the numerous red flags, STC continued to enjoy EDA benefits for five more years,” according to Ellsworth’s filing.
“By 2019, after months of public scrutiny, EDA employees began to acknowledge their role in enabling Epstein,” Ellsworth wrote. “On October 2, 2019, Margarita Benjamin, the Managing Director of the EDA, wrote to her colleagues, ‘I personally think the questions [about STC and FTC] are opening us up to public scrutiny.’ Even still, the EDA never revoked STC’s benefits.”
It wasn’t until four months after Epstein’s suicide that the EDA incentives ended on Dec. 31, 2019, “because STC itself requested early termination,” according to the filing.
“The documents disclosed in the litigation reveal the USVI identified and addressed deficiencies in Southern Trust’s and Financial Trust’s compliance with the federal tax incentive program. In contrast, documents made available through the USVI’s litigation confirm that JPMorgan Chase failed to adequately address the financial red flags of Epstein’s ongoing human trafficking, and failed to comply with a federal law that was put in place to do just that,” according to the statement from Velazquez on behalf of the V.I. Attorney General’s Office.
“JPMorgan Chase is yet again attempting to cherry-pick information in a misleading attempt to distract from its failure to use or share the information it had in its possession about Jeffrey Epstein’s illegal activities,” she added.
Ellsworth wrote in a newly unredacted footnote that, “The millions of dollars in incentives to FTC and STC were granted by USVI with little to no diligence,” citing Bess’s statements that EDA “did not audit FTC until 2008 — nearly 10 years after granting FTC’s original application.”
When The Daily News questioned former EDA CEO Kamal Latham about Epstein’s sex offender status in 2019, Latham responded in an email, citing a section of the V.I. Code pertaining to the “revocation, suspension or modification of certificate.”
According to the law, a beneficiary could lose their tax breaks if convicted of “a felony connected with the operation of the beneficiary’s business or industry,” or the beneficiary solicited or accepted a bribe “pertaining in any way to the Economic Development program.”
The law also provides for the EDC to suspend or modify the tax benefits for a company owner “that is the subject of federal or local law enforcement charges or investigations connected with the operation of the beneficiary business.”