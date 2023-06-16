The V.I. Economic Development Authority granted millions of dollars of tax incentives to Jeffrey Epstein’s companies “with little to no diligence,” and did not audit his Financial Trust Company for nearly a decade, according to a new court filing by lawyers for JPMorgan Chase bank.

The filing comes amid an ongoing lawsuit against JPMorgan by the V.I. government, which claims that JPMorgan kept Epstein on as a client despite his suspicious cash withdrawals, and failed to report information about his suspected sex trafficking as required by federal law.

