Lawyers for JPMorgan Chase have unanswered questions about how much the Virgin Islands government knew about first lady Cecile deJongh’s work for Jeffrey Epstein, and whether anyone in the territory tried to stop the sex offender from victimizing women and girls, according to a U.S. District Court filing.

The V.I. Attorney General’s Office has claimed that bank executives failed to report Epstein’s suspicious financial transactions as required by federal anti sex trafficking law, and Attorney General Ariel Smith is pursuing a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York with help from the private law firm of Motley Rice. The lawsuit was originally filed under former Attorney General Denise George.

