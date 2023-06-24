Lawyers for JPMorgan Chase have unanswered questions about how much the Virgin Islands government knew about first lady Cecile deJongh’s work for Jeffrey Epstein, and whether anyone in the territory tried to stop the sex offender from victimizing women and girls, according to a U.S. District Court filing.
The V.I. Attorney General’s Office has claimed that bank executives failed to report Epstein’s suspicious financial transactions as required by federal anti sex trafficking law, and Attorney General Ariel Smith is pursuing a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York with help from the private law firm of Motley Rice. The lawsuit was originally filed under former Attorney General Denise George.
JPMorgan’s attorneys are arguing that government officials ignored and facilitated Epstein’s crimes over the 20 years he lived in the Virgin Islands, and even rewarded him with over $300 million in tax exemptions through the V.I. Economic Development Authority.
The fact-finding phase of the discovery process has included depositions of high-profile bank officials — and key members of the Virgin Islands government, including V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who were both involved with the EDA at the time Epstein was receiving tax incentives. Portions of Plaskett’s deposition have been filed publicly, but Bryan’s statements have not been released.
Other witnesses have been called to provide testimony about their work for the EDA and other entities that Epstein interacted with, in order to provide a factual basis for the bank’s argument that government officials failed to properly investigate and supervise Epstein, even after he became a sex offender.
The parties have been negotiating topics for depositions for months, and the government recently presented two witnessses to give testimony on six topics, according to a letter by JPMorgan attorney Andy O’Laughlin to Judge Jed Rakoff, which was filed with the court Thursday.
“It soon became apparent from questioning the witnesses that USVI had failed to take even the most basic steps to prepare its designees. They could not provide answers to simple questions and acknowledged that they were unprepared,” according to O’Laughlin.
The two witnesses’ names were not released publicly, and the majority of the filing was redacted, with large sections entirely blacked out.
“Recognizing its failure, USVI has offered the partial remedy of designating a replacement witness on only a subset of the topics,” and offered to pay some costs, but not attorneys’ fees, according to O’Laughlin, who called it “an insufficient remedy.”
The bank wants the government to present “adequately prepared witnesses” who can speak to the topics at issue, including “their direct involvement in meeting with Epstein and his lawyers and monitoring him as a sex offender.”
On Friday, Rakoff held a status conference with the attorneys by phone, and granted the V.I. government’s request for a one-week extension to the deadline to complete expert depositions, which now must be done by July 7. A “fairness hearing” is also set for Monday, according to court records.
Epstein moved to the Virgin Islands in 1998 and became a registered sex offender after being convicted of abusing underage girls in Florida in 2008. Former Attorney General Vincent Frazer granted Epstein a waiver in 2011, which allowed him to travel freely with little oversight by government officials, according to records produced in discovery.
George withdrew the special privileges a month before Epstein was arrested on new federal child sex trafficking charges in New York. Epstein died by suicide in jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial.
Some portions of O’Laughlin’s letter to Rakoff were not redacted and remained visible to the public, including some of the topics the bank wants to question government witnesses about.
One topic is “The Government’s knowledge of Cecile De Jongh’s (sic) employment with an Epstein-related organization,” according to the filing.
De Jongh worked closely with Epstein for two decades as office manager for his EDA beneficiary companies.
According to discovery produced in the case so far, de Jongh also advised Epstein on local matters, such as which political candidates to support with financial donations — like her husband, former Gov. John de Jongh.
Epstein also gave widely to Antilles School, the University of the Virgin Islands, and a variety of local charities, some of which stopped accepting Epstein’s donations after his conviction.
Emails provided in discovery show that Sebastiano Paiewonsky-Cassinelli received a request from Roger Dewey, president of the St. Croix Foundation, asking for help with the $3,500 to $4,000 cost to send two St. Thomas police officers to homicide training in New York.
Paiewonsky-Cassinelli forwarded the request to de Jongh on Aug. 6, 2012, asking, “Any thoughts?”
De Jongh passed the request on to Epstein with the question, “Would you have any interest in funding this?”
“Yes but let’s talk,” Epstein replied.
Epstein later added, “timing. ? (sic). I always would like to support these things. In the past. It was looked upon with suspicioun (sic).”
At that point, Epstein had been a registered sex offender for several years. The V.I. Justice Department and V.I. Police were responsible for ensuring he did not reoffend, and Epstein was clearly mindful of how a donation to police might be perceived.
“Suspicion locally? My thought was that this would be ok because it is specifically homicide training,” de Jongh replied, according to court records.
Another topic of questioning that JPMorgan’s attorneys want to explore is the “types of monetary relief” the government sought from Epstein’s estate in a previous lawsuit filed by the Attorney General’s Office with Motley Rice, which named Epstein’s long-time lawyers Richard Kahn and Darren Indyke as defendants.
JPMorgan attorneys also want to know “the planned usage of settlement proceeds from the Indyke Action,” according to O’Laughlin.
Another topic listed in the letter is, “Investigations, audits, or reviews of the Government’s failure, or any law enforcement agency or Federal Agency’s failure, to identify or stop Epstein, any Epstein-Related Individual, and/or any Epstein-Related Entity from participating in the Epstein sex-trafficking venture descriped in the Amended Complaint.”
George’s complaint against Epstein’s estate claimed that his attorneys helped craft a network of fraudulent companies that received lucrative EDA tax benefits, which Epstein used to pay his victims.
Another topic is “Investigations, or investigative or monitoring steps concerning Epstein or his companies undertaken by the Economic Development Authority that occurred prior to December 1, 2020.”
O’Laughlin wrote that JPMorgan attorneys also have questions about Epstein’s sex offender registration and monitoring.
George’s lawsuit against Epstein’s estate was resolved through a no-fault settlement that included $105 million — $23.35 million of which will go to Motley Rice. Half of the proceeds from the sale of Epstein’s Little St. James island will also go to fund programs for sexual abuse survivors, according to the Attorney General’s Office, and the estate agreed to pay $450,000 to remediate damage to the environment and historic structures caused by Epstein’s illegal development on Great St. James island.
Motley Rice stands to earn a similar percentage if a settlement is reached in the current lawsuit against JPMorgan, according to a contingency agreement with the government.