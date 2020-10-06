A judge said Monday that it’s “astonishing and embarrassing” that it took V.I. Superior Court marshals nearly eight months to arrest a mentally ill man who failed to show up in court for his arraignment.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said he issued an arrest warrant for Dierre Javvon McLittle in February, and said he was concerned to learn that “my marshals would wait until October,” to execute the warrant.
McLittle’s mother, who is serving as his third-party custodian while he’s awaiting trial, apologized to the court for missing the court date, but said he’s been living with her and going to monthly appointments with Health Department psychiatrist Dr. Evadne Sang.
That McLittle was at his third-party custodian’s home the whole time and could have been easily located by marshals “is astonishing to me,” Morris said. “Astonishing and embarrassing.”
McLittle, 31, of Constitution Hill, St. Croix, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with first-degree attempted robbery in an incident that occurred in the parking lot of Kmart in the Sunny Isle Shopping Center. He was released to his mother’s custody but failed to show up for his arraignment.
He was arrested Thursday on the warrant for failure to appear and suffered a mental breakdown in jail, which prevented him from appearing in court Friday.
McLittle was dressed and appeared lucid during Monday’s videoconference hearing, but at times expressed confusion.
When Morris asked why he had been arrested, McLittle said he couldn’t remember because “it was a long time ago,” but “it wasn’t anything major, I know that. It wasn’t anything I should have been in prison about.”
McLittle told the judge that he had attended college in California and acknowledged having been a patient in a mental hospital. At one point, his demeanor suddenly changed and he begged to be released from jail.
“If you can give me to my family, I’ll never bother anybody else,” McLittle said.
Morris agreed to release McLittle to his mother’s custody, and ordered her to ensure he appears for his next court date on Dec. 14.